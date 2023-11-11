All Mega Evolutions introduced in Pokemon GO in 2023 ranked

Mega Evolutions is a Generation VI gimmick that was introduced to Pokemon GO in 2020. The game has since seen the release of 37 Mega Evolved creatures, with nine of them being released in 2023. This year's release covers critters from Generation III mostly, with single examples of Gen II, Gen IV, and even one Gen VI creature getting its Mega release this year.

The Mega Evolved Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO have varying degrees of power and utility in the game. This article will rank all the fresh releases of this year based on their battle prowess and overall usability as raid attackers in the game.

Best Mega Evolutions introduced in Pokemon GO in 2023

9) Mega Sableye

Regular and shiny Sableye (Image via The Pokemon Company/TPC)

HP: 137

137 Attack: 151

151 Defense: 216

216 Max CP: 2196

Mega Sableye is the weakest of all the Mega Evolved Pocket Monsters currently available in Pokemon GO. It was introduced in 2023 during the Dark Flames event. Maxing out at 2,196 CP, Mega Sableye is not useful in any raiding situation, making it the least impressive addition of the year.

Having said that, participating in Mega Sableye raids can be useful in collecting Candy XL to build a Sableye for the Great League, where this Pokemon is one of the strongest meta picks.

8) Mega Medicham

Regular and shiny Medicham (Image via TPC)

HP: 155

155 Attack: 205

205 Defense: 179

179 Max CP: 2820

Mega Medicham was introduced to Niantic's mobile game during the Festival of Colors 2023. While its regular form is a force to be reckoned with in the Great League of GO Battle League, its Mega Evolved form fails to make its mark in the raiding scene. It has slightly more use than Sableye but is grossly outclassed by other Fighting and Psychic-type Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO.

7) Mega Salamance

Regular and shiny Salamence (Image via TPC)

HP: 216

216 Attack: 310

310 Defense: 251

251 Max CP: 5688

Mega Salamance was released at the start of the Twinkling Fantasy event. There is nothing wrong with Mega Salamance's stats on paper. However, unlike the other Dragons capable of Mega Evolving, it lacks the oomph. While its design is impressive, it doesn't deliver the same punch as something like Mega Garchomp or Mega Rayquaza.

All things considered, if you don't have better Dragon-type attackers, you should definitely consider using Mega Salamance while raiding in Pokemon GO.

6) Mega Pinsir

Regular and shiny Pinsir (Image via TPC)

HP: 163

163 Attack: 305

305 Defense: 231

231 Max CP: 4784

Mega Pinsir made its Pokemon GO debut during the A Valorous Hero event. It might not appear super impressive, but it can be very effective as a Bug-type attacker. Unfortunately, Bug is one of the weakest types in the game. Mega Pinsir can only be effective against a few top-tier raid bosses, but it is extremely influential in the places where it shines.

Some potent raid bosses Mega Pinsir can be good against are Darkrai, Guzzlord, and Mega Absol.

5) Mega Diancie

Regular and shiny Diancie (Image via TPC)

HP: 137

137 Attack: 342

342 Defense: 235

235 Max CP: 4972

Mega Diancie was one of the most-anticipated releases during this year's Pokemon GO Fest. Its limited availability and lack of Fairy-type attacks greatly limited its usability.

That said, with excellent Rock-type PvE attacks in its belt, Mega Diancie performs as one of the best Rock-type attackers in Niantic's mobile game, leading to its high placement on this list.

4) Mega Garchomp

Regular and shiny Garchomp (Image via TPC)

HP: 239

239 Attack: 339

339 Defense: 222

222 Max CP: 6132

Mega Garchomp is the last Mega Evolution to be released in 2023 during November's Raid Day event. While it is a powerhouse of Dragon and Ground-type attacks, it is outclassed by two giants: Mega Rayquaza and Primal Groudon.

Despite being the second-best in each of these categories, the critter can be used as an alternative to Mega Rayquaza and Primal Groudon when they are in their cooldown period. This gives it enough influence in the meta to be placed fourth on this list.

3) Mega Gardevoir

Regular and shiny Gardevoir (Image via TPC)

HP: 169

169 Attack: 326

326 Defense: 229

229 Max CP: 5101

Mega Gardevoir was released during 2023's Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO. It is hands down the best Fairy-type attacker and can hold its ground as a Psychic-type Pocket Monster as well.

Access to Charm, one of the hardest-hitting Fast Attacks in the game, makes Mega Gardevoir a force to be reckoned with. It is also one of the most brilliantly designed Mega Evolutions in the franchise, justifying its third-place finish on this list.

2) Mega Tyranitar

Regular and shiny Tyranitar (Image via TPC)

HP: 225

225 Attack: 309

309 Defense: 276

276 Max CP: 6046

Mega Tyranitar came out in Pokemon GO in July 2023. The creature took the PvE meta by storm, immediately locking its place as the best Dark-type Attacker in the game. Although Mega Tyranitar is worse off than Mega Diancie when it comes to Rock coverage, it's more versatile since it doubles up as a Dark-type attacker.

Mega Tyranitar's intimidating design, overwhelming presence on the battlefield, and diverse usability make it the second-best Mega Evolution of the year.

1) Mega Rayquaza

Regular and shiny Rayquaza (Image via TPC)

HP: 227

227 Attack: 377

377 Defense: 210

210 Max CP: 6458

Pokemon GO players were elated to find out that Mega Rayquaza was making its debut during GO Fest 2023. They flocked to capture this Dragon and Flying-type Pocket Monster. The complex Mega Evolution process was worth it as it is the best Dragon-type and Flying-type attacker in the game by a mile.

It's a huge step up from Rayquaza's regular form, which itself is a dominant Pokemon in the game. Overall, the release of Mega Rayquaza is an event of such massive proportions that Niantic will have a difficult time matching it without introducing new gimmicks into the game.