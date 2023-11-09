How to solo defeat Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Garchomp entered the world of Pokemon GO in 2019, and Mega Evolutions followed suit in 2020. Since then, players have been awaiting the release of Mega Garchomp in Niantic's mobile game.

Thankfully, the wait is over, and gamers will finally be able to combat Mega Garchomp in Mega Raids from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on November 11, 2023, to collect mega energy to evolve the Sinnoh region pseudo-legendary outside battle. If leaks are to be believed, they might also appear in raids for a few days afterward.

While raiding is meant to be a group activity in Pokemon GO, not everyone has the luxury of participating with a bunch of people. This might make them want to take part in Mega Garchomp raids on their own. If you are such a person and are wondering if that is an achievable feat, the answer is yes.

That said, it will not be a walk in the park. This article will tell you everything you need to know about taking on this formidable raid boss on your own.

Everything you need to know to take down Mega Garchomp raids in Pokemon GO on your own

Mega Garchomp is appearing in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is weak to Fairy, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks. In fact, the last type does 256% more damage to Mega Garchomp than a neutral damage attack would, making it the ideal option if you wish to take it down on your own.

Garchomp in Mega Raids has a base Attack of 339 and a base Defense of 222. It will have 9,000 HP to its name and a combat power (CP) of 51,700. You will have 300 seconds to take it down.

Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO raids can use Mud Shot and Dragon Tail as Fast Attacks, while it has access to Earthquake, Fire Blast, Outrage, and Sand Tomb as Charged Attacks.

What attacks it can use has some impact on whether you will be successful in solo defeating it; however, that is not relevant in the larger scheme of things.

Mamoswine, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Rayquaza, and Mewtwo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You need a team of level 50 Pocket Monsters with the best possible Attack IVs if you are to defeat Mega Garchomp raids in Pokemon GO on your own. The best candidates for this team, as well as their preferred movesets, are:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Of these, you may double up on creatures like Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Gardevoir if you have multiple maxed-out versions of them.

Lastly, don't forget to stock up on Max Revives, as you don't want to waste precious time separately reviving and healing your team members when they faint.

While Mega Garchomp can be defeated as a solo raider, it is still advisable that you have at least one more player accompanying you to make sure you seal the deal.

Check out all the bonuses that will be active during Mega Garchomp Raid Day.