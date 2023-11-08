Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp Raid Day: Last minute preparation guide

Mega Garchomp is going to make its debut in Pokemon GO on Saturday, November 11, 2023. You can participate in these raids between 2 pm local time and 5 pm local time. Mega Garchomp has been one of the most anticipated Mega Evolutions this year, and players will finally be able to get their hands on this monster.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of Mega Garchomp Raid Day in Pokemon GO.

All bonuses during Mega Garchomp Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Mega Garchomp (Image via Sportskeeda)

Niantic has announced that trainers who play the game during the event will enjoy the following bonuses:

You will be able to participate in more Remote Raids during the Mega Garchomp Raid Day. The Remote Raid Pass limit is usually set to five a day. During this event, you can use up to 10 Remote Raid Passes. So, this bonus will last from 12 am local time to 11:59 pm local time on November 11, 2023.

You will be able to receive five extra Daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms during the Raid Day.

Garchomp will have boosted shiny odds during this event.

If you buy the $5 Research Ticket for this event, you will get the following additional bonuses:

You will get eight extra Daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms during the Raid Day. This will be on top of the five free ones that you are promised even if you don’t pay for this ticket.

You will have an increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL after winning raid battles.

You will get 50% more Experience Points (XP) after winning raid battles.

You will get twice the amount of Stardust after winning raid battles.

How to prepare for Mega Garchomp Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Free Raid Passes during Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Firstly, you will need to have a stack of Raid Passes for this event. Thankfully, Niantic has made it easy to collect them during this event.

As mentioned above, you will get five free Daily Raid Passes just by spinning Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms. If you buy the event-specific ticket, you will get an additional eight Daily Raid Passes.

Now, Mega Garchomp is double-weak to Ice-type Pocket Monsters. So, make sure you build a raid party primarily comprising Ice-type creatures. Mega Evolutions like Mega Glalie and Mega Abomasnow will be very useful for these Mega Raids.

Healing items needed for Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Since you will be taking part in a lot of Mega Raids, you must have a stockpile of healing items. Max Revives and Max Potions should be the main items in your inventory. These will help you quickly revive your fainted attackers and restore the health of those damaged by Mega Garchomp.

How many Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs do you need during Mega Garchomp Raid Day in Pokemon GO?

Garchomp Mega Raids will last from Nov 12 to Nov 16. (Image via Sportskeeda)

During this event, you will be receiving 50% more XP and twice the amount of Stardust after every successful Mega Garchomp Raid. So, you should capitalize on these bonuses.

Since the event will be running for three hours, you should activate six Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs each. This will give you a lot of extra XP and Stardust after every raid.

Is it worth hunting for Shiny Garchomp during Mega Garchomp Raid Day in Pokemon GO?

During the Raid Day event, Garchomp will have increased Shiny odds. So, you will have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny variant of this monster while doing the Mega Raids.

Furthermore, if you buy the event-exclusive ticket, you will get a lot of extra Daily Raid Passes. So, you will be getting your money’s worth back through the free Raid Passes. We feel you should go the extra mile and try to get yourself a Shiny Garchomp during the Mega Garchomp Raid Day in Pokemon GO.

