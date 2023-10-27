Pokemon GO Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO data miners have recently provided us with insight into the upcoming in-game content. The Pokemod Group posted on their social media accounts that Niantic is going to bring Mega Garchomp to Pokemon GO in one of the upcoming updates. Once that drops in the game, you will be able to build one for your needs in GO.

Besides the normal variant, Shadow Garchomp is another attacker you might be interested in. In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in GO PvP and PvE.

Note: Garchomp and its shadow variant have the same base stats and moveset. Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp’s attack stat gets multiplied by 1.2, and its defense stat by 0.833.

Best PvE moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp

Garchomp, as seen in the main series. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best offensive PvE moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Outrage and Earth Power as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Dragon Tail and Outrage as the primary moves for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp. Both these moves share the same elemental typings, which will give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) as both the moves and the user have the same Dragon and Ground elemental typings.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp

Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Outrage and Sand Tomb as the Charged moves would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp.

Are Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp are phenomenal attackers, thanks to their incredible attack stat of 261. Besides a strong attack stat, both these beasts have the bulk needed to tank attacks from the enemies.

With a high stamina stat of 239, Garchomp, along with its shadow variant, can not only withstand an onslaught of attacks from opponents but also dish out a decent amount of damage while doing the same.

Best PvP moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Mega Garchomp is set to arrive later this year. (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Sky Attack and Aeroblast as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in GO.

Are Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Garchomp is an amazing Dragon-type attacker. Its secondary Ground elemental typing gives it more viability in the current meta as you get more coverage with powerful Ground-type attacks.

Neither Garchomp nor its shadow forme performs very well in the Great and Ultra Leagues of the GO Battle League. This is due to the strict Combat Power limitation in both these leagues.

However, Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp shine brightest in the Master League, where you will not come across any restrictions in terms of Combat Power.

Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp Pokemon GO strengths and weaknesses

Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp share the same elemental typing of Dragon- and Ground-type. That makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp are resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

All moves that Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp can learn in Pokemon GO

Shadow Garchomp in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Mud Shot

Dragon Tail

Charged moves:

Outrage

Earthquake

Fire Blast

Sand Tomb

Earth Power

Best counters for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Mega Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Glalie

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Abomasnow

Shadow Mr. Rime

Kyurem

Weavile

Glaceon

Shadow Articuno

Shadow Piloswine

Shadow Walrein

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp.