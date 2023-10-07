Guzzlord has made a comeback in Pokemon GO. You can encounter this intimidating Ultra Beast if you visit the five-star raids between Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time. Guzzlord is an amazing Pocket Monster to add to your collection, both in terms of design and utility in battles.

This article will take a look at the best teams you can put that Pokemon in the GO Battle League.

(Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures in Pokemon GO)

Best team for Guzzlord in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Guzzlord in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Guzzlord in Pokemon GO's Great League:

Deoxys in the Lead

Umbreon as the Safe Swap

Guzzlord as the Closer

A few months back, Guzzlord was insanely powerful, serving as a core breaker. Lanturn would get completely hard-walled by this beast, and the same holds for Trevenant.

However, these two creatures — while still very popular — are not that common to see in the Great League these days. With Deoxys in the Lead, you will be able to deal with Fighting-type beasts and Umbreon. Moreover, this team's Safe Swap will get a lot of neutral matchups in the Great League. You can bank on its bulk to spam Charged moves and maybe even get a shield from your enemy.

Attacks of all the creatures on this party:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Deoxys Counter Thunderbolt, Psycho Boost Umbreon Snarl Foul Play, Last Resort* Guzzlord Dragon Tail Dragon Claw, Breaking Swipe

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Shadow Swampert, Medicham, Azumarill, Registeel, Sableye, Lanturn, Lickitung, Shadow Gligar, and Swampert.

Best team for Guzzlord in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Guzzlord in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Guzzlord in the Ultra League is:

Escavalier in the Lead

Altered Forme Giratina as the Safe Swap

Guzzlord as the Closer

Guzzlord boasts an insanely high HP stat that gives it a bulk similar to that of Walrein.

Escavalier will give you a fair amount of good matchups in the Lead. With Giratina as the Safe Swap, you can expect to have a reliable beast to fall back on for the hard counters against your Lead.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Escavalier Counter Drill Run, Megahorn Altered Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Dragon Claw. Shadow Sneak Guzzlord Dragon Tail Dragon Claw, Crunch

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Cobalion, Walrein, Obstagoon, Swampert, Cresselia, Charizard, Shadow Swampert, Jellicent, Galarian Stunfisk, Trevenant, and Altered Forme Giratina.

Best team for Guzzlord in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Guzzlord in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Guzzlord in Pokemon GO's Master League is:

Shadow Mewtwo in the Lead

Yveltal as the Safe Swap

Guzzlord as the Closer

With no Combat Power restrictions in the Master League, XL Level 50 Guzzlord will perform well with double Legacy Shadow Mewtwo in the Lead. Yveltal will be helpful if you run into creatures like Lugia, Groudon, or Garchomp.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystike*, Shadow Ball* Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse, Hurricane Guzzlord Dragon Tail Dragon Claw, Brutal Swing

With this team, you can defeat some of the best opponents in the open Master League like Mewtwo, Metagross, Origin Forme Giratina, Groudon, Garchomp, Hero Forme Zacian, Dialga, Gyarados, Swampert, and Ho-Oh.