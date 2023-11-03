Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp Raid Day: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

Niantic has announced the release of Mega Garchomp for Pokemon GO's November 2023 Raid Day event. This confirms what has already been in speculation, thanks to multiple leaks on the matter in the preceding days. The creature will be the 33rd Mega Evolution in Niantic's mobile game and has the potential to shake up the PvE attacker meta in certain situations.

This article covers everything that has been revealed about this upcoming event.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Mega Garchomp Raid Day schedule

Pokemon GO's Mega Garchomp Raid Day marks the debut of the Sinnoh pseudo-legendary's Mega Evolution. It will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on November 11, 2023. During this time, the creature will appear frequently in Gyms. Players will be able to capture Garchomp directly after successfully defeating the raid boss.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Mega Garchomp Raid Day event bonuses

The following event bonuses will be active during this event:

You may use up to 10 Remote Raid Passes on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time.

You can receive up to five extra daily Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms during the event. This is in addition to the daily free Raid Pass.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Garchomp from Mega Raids.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Mega Garchomp Raid Day event exclusive ticket

An event-special ticket will be available for US$5.00 or (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). Those who purchase this ticket will get the following bonuses from 2 pm to 10 pm local time on Saturday, November 11, 2023:

Eight extra Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, taking the day's total to 14.

Higher chances of getting Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2× Stardust from Raid Battles.

You may also choose to gift one of these tickets to an in-game friend with whom you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. However, this will fail if they already own this ticket.

Lastly, these tickets are non-refundable in most cases, subject to applicable exceptions mentioned in the game's Terms of Service.

Will shiny Garchomp be available in Pokemon GO November 2023 Mega Garchomp Raid Day?

You may encounter shiny Garchomp after successfully defeating its Mega Evolution in the raid battle. Usually, it would have a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny. However, given the special occasion of Raid Day, it will have a boosted 1-in-10 chance of being shiny. This means that each Garchomp encounter has a 10% chance of being shiny, which is about as good as it gets in the game.

