Pokemon GO Darkrai PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Darkrai entered the world of Pokemon GO during 2019's Halloween celebrations. Since then, it has featured repeatedly in 5-star raids, with the latest appearance being in 2023's Halloween event. Given the Mythical Pokemon's popularity, many trainers would be excited to use it in battles, either against other trainers or the game's AI.

Whether you plan to use it in Pokemon GO Battle League or Gym and raid battles, you need the perfect moveset for the critter. This guide covers all relevant details.

What moves can Darkrai learn in Pokemon GO?

Tobias' Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Darkrai can learn the following Fast Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Feint Attack

Snarl

The Charged Attacks this mythical Pocket Monster has access to are:

Dark Pulse

Focus Blast

Shadow Ball

Sludge Bomb

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pocket Monster, which means it benefits from the same-type attack bonus (STAB). It's a glass cannon with base 285 Attack, 198 Defense, and 172 Stamina. As a result, it hits like a truck but cannot take much damage.

Best PvP moveset for Darkrai in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Darkrai in the trainer battles is as follows:

Fast Attack: Snarl

Charged Attack: Dark Pulse and Focus Blast

Snarl is Darkrai's best Fast Attack, as it generates 4.33 energy every turn while dealing 1.992 damage per turn (STAB included). While Feint Attack has a higher DPT, with Snarl, Darkrai can initiate more Charged Attacks, thereby dealing more overall damage.

Darkrai's first choice of Charged Attack is Dark Pulse, which deals 96 base damage (STAB included) at 50 energy cost. With Snarl in play, the critter reaches this move in 12 turns (four Snarls, since it is a three-turn Fast Attack).

Darkrai's preferred second Charged Attack is Focus Blast. This is a Fighting-type Charged Attack that deals 150 base damage but costs a hefty 75 energy. It takes Darkrai 18 turns or six Snarls to get this move.

Compared to Shadow Ball as the second move, Focus Blast grants Darkrai wins over Dialga, Reshiram, Snorlax, Zekrom, and Ursaluna in the Master League. Focus Blast also grants the creature an additional win in the Ultra League—against Alolan Sandslash.

Is Darkrai good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Given that Darkrai can only be acquired via Raids, it has a minimum of 10 IVs in all its stats. Combined with its skewed stat distribution, it is left quite frail in the Ultra League. Therefore, it is not recommended that you use it in this format. It has more space to breathe in the Ultra League, thanks to the format not having an upper CP limit.

Best PvE moveset for Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Darkrai in the anime (Image via TPC)

Darkrai can be quite effective in PvE battles, and while it cannot be a Gym defender, it is a potent Attacker in Gym Battles as well as raids. Its go-to moveset for that is:

Fast Attack: Snarl

Charged Attack: Dark Pulse

Best counters to Darkrai in Pokemon GO

The top counters to Darkrai in the open Ultra League are:

Walrein

Charizard

Tapufini

Swampert

Giratina (Altered)

In the Master League, the following Pocket Monsters hard-counter Darkrai:

Zacian

Garchomp

Dragonite

Xerneas

Lugia

That concludes our foray into the best PvP and PvE movesets for Darkrai in Pokemon GO.