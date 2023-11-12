5 iconic Charizard moments from Pokemon anime

In the vast world of Pokemon, Charizard stands out as one of the most beloved creatures. Renowned as a captivating Kanto Fire-type starter's final evolution, its popularity transcends the realms of both this franchise's anime and early games. Amid the numerous Charizards featured in the anime, it's Ash's very own version that has engraved itself into the global fandom's collective affection.

This article embarks on a journey down memory lane, reliving five unforgettable moments that showcase the awe-inspiring moments of Charizard in the Pokemon animated series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Iconic Charizard moments in the Pokemon anime

1) Charizard's evolution

Charizard's first anime appearance after evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Charizard begins its journey in this series as Charmander. In an episode appropriately titled Charmander – The Stray Pokemon, he encounters the creature waiting for its trainer, who never returns. Despite its initial reluctance to join Ash's team, Charmander joins them.

Soon, this entity evolves into Charmeleon and later into the awe-inspiring Charizard. The latter transformation comes at a crucial moment.

Ash and his friends were facing an angry Aerodactyl. In the chaos, Charmeleon felt helpless due to the fossil Pokemon's speed and ability to fly. In order to take it down, the Fire-type Kanto starter underwent a final transformation. This evolution into Charizard is an iconic moment, marking its journey towards becoming one of Ash's most powerful allies.

2) Charizard vs. Magmar

Charizard vs. Magmar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard's aggression and unmanageable nature caused Ash many losses. The fully evolved Fire starter remained inactive in his Pokeball for 12 episodes until he needed its strength against Blaine in the Cinnabar Island Gym.

Charizard faced off against Magmar in this battle, showcasing impressive moves such as Flamethrower, diverting fire blasts, and ultimately winning with a Seismic Toss. It's also worth noting this creature survives a lava bath.

Despite this victory, the battle did little to repair Charizard's friendship with Ash or improve his obedience. Instead, it strengthened Ash's determination to regain his companion's love and loyalty in the future.

3) Charizard's acknowledgment of Ash

Ash taking care of Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard's rebellious nature was a defining trait during the early stages of the anime. Despite being a powerful force, this creature often exhibited a disregard for Ash's commands.

This disobedience highlighted the complex relationship between the fiery Pokemon and its determined trainer, leading to some tense as well as memorable moments. In one of them, Charizard refused to fight in the Johto League and went to sleep in the middle of a battle.

However, despite its initial reluctance, this creature combats Tad's Poliwrath in Episode 105, Charizard Chills, but suffers defeat after a series of water moves and being frozen by an Ice Beam. Concerned about his companion's well-being, Ash dedicates the entire night to warming him, proving his unwavering care and loyalty.

Upon recovery, Charizard realizes the protagonist's commitment to it. The Pokemon then pledges to Ash its continued loyalty and accepts him as its trainer. Subsequently, it goes on to defeat Team Rocket, learns Dragon Rage, and impresses Tad. In the rematch against him, Charizard triumphs with Ash's guidance, solidifying their partnership and returning this creature to a usable state.

4) Charizard vs. Blastoise

Charizard dealing the final blow at Blastoise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard parted ways with Ash to stay in the Charicific Valley to get stronger. Despite not traveling with its trainer, this Pokemon occasionally makes iconic comebacks to help him overcome tough battles.

These returns are not only crucial to Ash's journey but also a treat for fans. One of these iconic comebacks happened when he was facing Gary in the Victory Tournament during the Jhoto arc.

In this battle, Charizard served as Ash's final hope. It defeated Scizor and struggled against Golem before winning this fight with Dragon Rage. Then, it faced Gary's powerful Blastoise.

This water-type creature initially avoided Charizard's Flamethrower and employed Hydro Pump and Skull Bash, using the arena to its advantage. In response, the Fire-type melted the field and left Blastoise with nowhere to hide.

The latter attempted to cool things down, but Charizard took advantage of the steam to engage it in close combat. Despite initially failing to land Dragon Rage on Blastoise, Charizard executed a pivotal Seismic Toss and secured Ash the iconic victory against Gary.

5) Charizard vs Articuno

The iconic Charizard vs Articuno (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Ash traveled through Hoenn, Charizard continued training at the Valley and was referenced multiple times during the saga but did not physically appear in it. Examples include the episode, Like Meowth to a Flame, where Ash says that using Charizard in the Hoenn League would be unfair to his current team.

Despite missing the League, the Fire-type flew out to the Battle Factory in episodes Numero Uno Articuno and The Symbol Life to help its trainer in his battle against Frontier Brain Noland's Articuno.

In this fight, Charizard showcased his power by overpowering Ice Beam with a Flamethrower. However, Articuno responded by dodging a second Flamethrower and equalizing the score with a Mist sneak attack. Charizard withstood a series of attacks — including Ice Beam, Steel Wing, Water Pulse, and Ice Shard.

Despite this being a tough battle, it ultimately secured victory for Ash by catching the legendary bird's wings and executing a brutal Seismic Toss. Charizard, being the first of his Pocket Monsters to defeat a legendary, brought joy to him. However, this Fire-type returned to the Valley at the episode's end, likely driven by a commitment to continue its training.