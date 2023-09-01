Charmander, a fan-favorite Pocket Monster first released in Generation I, will be the featured entity in Pokemon GO's forthcoming Community Day Classic. You can play this event on September 2, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Charmander has now received a Community Day three times in the game. Moreover, if you don't already have a Charizard with Blast Burn or Dragon Breath, this event will help you get one.

Three creatures are in this creature's family, with Charmander being the base form. It has two stages of evolution:

Charmeleon is the Stage I evolution

Charizard is the Stage II evolution

This article will offer a look at all the moves Charizard can perform. It will also give you the best moveset for this creature in Pokemon GO.

What moves can Charizard perform in Pokemon GO?

Charizard is the third creature you will encounter in Charmander's family. It's also worth noting that you will need 100 Charmander Candies to evolve Charmeleon. Charizard is a dual Fire-and-Flying-type Pokemon. That makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Rock

Water

Charizard is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fight

Fire

Grass

Ground

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,266 at level 50, with the following base statistics:

Attack : 223

: 223 Defense : 173

: 173 Statistic: 186

Charizard can learn the following moves:

Fast moves

Ember : This is a Fire-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS. This is an Elite Fast move for Charizard and you will need an Elite Fast TM to teach this move to this creature.

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS. This is an Elite Fast move for Charizard and you will need an Elite Fast TM to teach this move to this creature. Fire Spin : This is a Fire-type move. It does 12.73 DPS while generating 9.09 EPS.

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 12.73 DPS while generating 9.09 EPS. Air Slash : This is a Flying-type move. It does 11.67 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS.

: This is a Flying-type move. It does 11.67 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS. Wing Attack : This is a Flying-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.25 EPS. This is an Elite Fast move.

: This is a Flying-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.25 EPS. This is an Elite Fast move. Dragon Breath: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 12 DPS while generating 8 EPS. This is also an Elite Fast move.

Charged moves

Flame Blast : This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 46.67.

: This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 46.67. Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. This is an Elite Charged move for Charizard.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. This is an Elite Charged move for Charizard. Overheat : This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It does 40 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 64.

: This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It does 40 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 64. Fire Punch : This is a three-bar Fire-type move. It does 25 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.

: This is a three-bar Fire-type move. It does 25 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67. Dragon Claw : This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It does 29.41 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56.

: This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It does 29.41 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56. Blast Burn: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 73.33. This is also an Elite Charged move for this critter.

Best PvE movesets for Charizard in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Charizard

Based on stats, the best PvE moveset for Charizard in Pokemon GO would be Wing Attack for the Fast move, with Blast Burn and Overheat as the Charged ones.

A creature's second Charged attack does not usually matter in most PvE battles since you will want the hardest-hitting option up your sleeve.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Charizard

Air slash as the Fast move, with Dragon Claw for the Charged one, are superb defensive PvE moves for this creature. The latter attack is the way to go, as it allows you to dish out damage faster than other viable options.

Overheat and Fire Blast are not useful when it comes to defense as they take too long to charge up.

Best PvP moveset for Charizard in Pokemon GO

If you follow top-ranking GBL players who like to use Charizard, you will notice that they often use Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged attacks. The Wing Attack's fast energy generation, along with its decent damage output, gives it an edge over other Fast moves in Charizard’s move pool.

The Charged attack selection is fairly self-explanatory. Blast Burn gives you the high DPS, while Dragon Claw allows you to pressurize your enemy with its shield-baiting ability.

Best moveset for Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard X has a dual Dragon-and-Fire elemental typing. As a result, you will want to use Dragon Breath as its Fast move since this will give you a decent Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

For its Charged moves, you can go with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn.

Mega Charizard Y has a dual Fire-and-Flying elemental typing, which is the one this creature's regular variant has. This means you can use similar moves with both entities. You can either use Wing Attack or Fire Spin as the Fast move for STAB, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.

Best counters to Charizard in Pokemon GO

Here are the best counters to Charizard:

Galarian Stunfisk

Lanturn

Shadow Swampert

Registeel

Noctowl

Tapu Fini

Swampert

Altered Giratina

Walrein

Whether it is the Great or the Ultra League, you can easily counter Charizard with these critters in Pokemon GO.