Best ways to prepare for Charmander Community Day in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s Community Day Classic is set to feature Charmander, one of the fan favorites from the region of Kanto. The event is going to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2 pm local time until 5 pm local time. There will be a boosted spawn rate for Charmander throughout this period. Since it is a Community Day event, this critter will also have a boosted shiny rate of 1 in 25 encounters.

This article will walk you through the best ways in which you can play this event to make the most of Charmander’s Community Day in Pokemon GO.

How to prepare for Charmander Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Charmander has had two Community Days to date – one for Blast Burn Charizard and the other had Dragon Breath as the featured exclusive attack for Charizard. If you missed either of the previous Community Day events, you are in for a joyride, as this time, you will be getting both the exclusive attacks provided you evolve your Charizard during the event.

Dragon Breath:

Has a power of 4 in Trainer Battles

Has a power of 6 in Gyms and Raids

Blast Burn:

Has a power of 110 in Trainer Battles

Has a power of 110 in Gyms and Raids

The benefit of having both these moves at once is that if you do not want one of them on your Charizard, you can use a regular TM to get rid of it. Otherwise, you would have to use an Elite TM to get either of these moves on your Charizard in Pokemon GO.

It is important to note that you will only get two hours after the event to get the moves on your Charizard. If you evolve the Charmander post this time limit, your Charizard will unfortunately not get any of these elite moves. So, from 2 pm local time to 7 pm local time, you will have the chance to get Dragon Breath and Blast Burn on your Charizard in Pokemon GO.

If you are planning to take a break after playing the Community Day event for 3 hours, make sure to set an alarm or a reminder for 6:45 pm so that you do not forget to evolve your Charmander.

Managing your Pokemon Storage for Charmander Community Day

To make the most of the bonuses during the Community Day, you will have to catch as many Charmanders as you can. By the same token, it is a good idea to clean out your Pokemon Storage before 2 pm on Community Day if you do not want to waste a single minute of the event. You should also consider buying a couple of Storage expansions for the Community Day to make it easier for yourself.

You will be catching upwards of 300 creatures during this event. So, ensure your Pokemon Storage has enough slots.

Managing your Item Storage for Charmander Community Day

First and foremost, make sure to have as many Great and Ultra Balls in your bag before starting the event in Pokemon GO. You will want to be as efficient as you can be during Community Day.

If you want to use regular Poke Balls, you might lose precious seconds if the critter decides to escape. If the Pokemon escapes three times, the animation times add up, and it is not something you want to encounter while playing this event.

Since you will have a Catch Candy bonus during the event, you do not have to worry about using Pinap Berries. Feel free to discard them during the event if you want to make more space for your balls.

Make sure to have Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs activated throughout the event to accumulate more Stardust and Experience Points in Pokemon GO. You do not want to miss out on multiplying the Community Day bonuses with these items. You will need a minimum of six of each for the entirety of the event. It will be worth it in the end.

Since you will be walking around a lot during the event, it would be wise to incubate as many eggs as you can. This way, not only will you be hatching your eggs, but you will also be getting a truckload of Stardust, thanks to the Star Pieces.

Lastly, try your best to play in an area that has a fair amount of PokeStops in Pokemon GO. We know that there are places that are as dry as a desert, but if you can, always try to play in an area that has a good amount of PokeStops so that you can replenish your ball supply during the event.

PokeStop Showcases

If you happen to have PokeStops hosting Showcases close to you, always make an effort to participate in these, as they reward you with a lot of good prizes if you get a podium finish. If you have XXL catches, you will have a higher chance of winning the PokeStop Showcase.

It is important to note that not all XXL creatures will have the same statistics. They have unique measurements, and one will beat the rest in the Showcase competition in Pokemon GO.