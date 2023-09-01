Best moveset for Charmander and Charmeleon in Pokemon GO

First introduced in Generation I, Charmander is the next creature to be featured in Pokemon GO’s upcoming Community Day. This event is going to take place on September 2, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. It's worth noting that this is the third time Charmander is receiving a Community Day in the game.

Charizard with Blast Burn is one of the most sought-after critters in the game, and this event can help you get one.

Charmander has two stages of evolution in Pokemon GO:

Charmeleon

Charizard

This article will look at all the moves of Charmander and Charmeleon. It will also tell you the best movesets for both of these creatures in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Charmander in Pokemon GO

Charmander is the first creature in its family. This is a Fire-type entity with its main weaknesses being creatures with Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon.

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1,108 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 116

: 116 Defense : 93

: 93 Statistic: 118

Charmander can learn the following moves in this game:

Fast moves

Ember : This is a Fire-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Scratch: This is a Normal-type move. It does 12 DPS while generating 8 EPS.

Charged moves

Flame Burst : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 37.69.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 37.69. Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. Flame Charge: This is a three-bar Fire-type move. It does 18.42 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.08.

So, the best moves for Charmander in Pokemon GO would be Ember as the Fast Move, along with Flamethrower and Flame Burst for the Charged ones.

Best moveset for Charmeleon in Pokemon GO

Charmeleon is the second creature that you will encounter in the Charmander family. To evolve Charmander into Charmeleon you will need 25 Charmander Candies.

Like the previous entry, this too, is a Fire-type creature with its main weaknesses being creatures with Ground, Rock, and Water elemental typings.

This critter has a maximum CP of 1,868 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 158

: 158 Defense : 126

: 126 Statistic: 151

Charmeleon can learn the following moves:

Fast moves

Ember : This is a Fire-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS. Fire Fang : This is a Fire-type move. It does 13.33 DPS while generating 8.89 EPS.

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 13.33 DPS while generating 8.89 EPS. Scratch: This is a Normal-type move. It does 12 DPS while generating 8 EPS. This is an Elite Fast move for Charmeleon.

Charged moves

Flame Burst : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 37.69.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 37.69. Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. Fire Punch: This is a three-bar Fire-type move. It does 25 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.

So, the best moves for Charmeleon in Pokemon GO would be Fire Fang as the Fast move, along with Flamethrower and Fire Punch as the Charged moves.