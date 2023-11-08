Pokemon GO Articuno/Shadow Articuno PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players have been able to capture Articuno since 2017, with its Shadow Form arriving in 2019. The Shadow Form has figured heavily into the game's new Shadow Raid system, giving trainers a chance to battle and obtain the creature with increased damage output. But how good are Articuno and its shadowy counterpart in battle?

All things considered, while they aren't necessarily exceptional, Articuno and its Shadow Form are quite well-equipped for PvE and PvP battles. Trainers using either of them will benefit from their Ice/Flying typing, which makes them particularly effective against the meta's beloved Dragon-type creatures.

However, Pokemon GO players hoping to use Articuno/Shadow Articuno should be well aware of their best movesets and the counters that can defeat them with ease.

What are Articuno/Shadow Articuno's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

Articuno's stats make it a solid if unspectacular PvE fighter in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Articuno admittedly doesn't have the best max Attack stat among the Kanto Legendary Birds in Pokemon GO, but it's certainly no slouch compared to many other creatures. Its max Defense of 236 is also quite high, giving it the ability to perform as a sturdy and reliable PvE fighter. Plus, Shadow Articuno's 30% damage buff can help it deal improved DPS in gym attacks.

Whatever the case, Articuno's access to attacks like Frost Breath, Ice Beam, Blizzard, and Ice Shard is a huge help to it in PvE battles. Regardless of whether trainers are using Articuno as an offensive attacker or a defensive anchor, they can scarcely go wrong with a pure Ice-type moveset. However, Frost Breath does tend to be Articuno's best Fast Move, while Ice Beam and Blizzard are quite even.

Recommended PvE movesets for Articuno/Shadow Articuno

Frost Breath + Blizzard or Ice Beam

Ice Shard + Blizzard or Ice Beam

What are Articuno/Shadow Articuno's best PvP movesets in Pokemon GO?

Some attacks give Articuno improved countering capabilities in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players using Articuno or Shadow Articuno in PvP will still do quite well with an Ice-type-heavy moveset. However, picking up a secondary Charged Attack will provide these creatures with the ability to counter more opponents than what their Ice-type moves can accomplish alone.

In this light, trainers should opt to add either Ancient Power or Hurricane to Articuno/Shadow Articuno's arsenal. Ancient Power provides Articuno with the ability to counter enemy Flying- and Fire-type creatures among others, but it doesn't deal as much damage as Hurricane. It does benefit from a better energy cost, but either Charged Move is worth adding depending on the current PvP meta.

Recommended PvP movesets for Articuno/Shadow Articuno

Ice Shard + Icy Wind + Ancient Power

Ice Shard + Icy Wind + Hurricane

What are the best counters to beat Articuno/Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO?

Rock-types like Gigalith can cause major issues for Articuno (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Ice/Flying-type species, Articuno and Shadow Articuno will take super effective damage from Electric-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type attacks. However, among these moves, Rock-type damage deals 4x its normal amount against Articuno, so the best counters available to defeat this Legendary Pokemon are undoubtedly Rock-type picks, at least in part.

However, if trainers don't have access to Rock-type moves or Pokemon, they shouldn't be shy about exploiting Articuno's other weaknesses. If players are having trouble with countering Articuno in battle, these top counter picks will deal heavy damage to it and defeat it quite quickly:

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Gigalith

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Tyrantrum

Aggron

Aurorus

Hisuian Arcanine

Archeops

Aerodactyl

Golem

Darmanitan

Metagross

Excadrill

Reshiram

Heatran

Kleavor

Xurkitree

Melmetal

Diancie

Regirock

Hisuian Arcanine can deal super effective damage to Articuno on two fronts (Image via Niantic)

Even though Articuno has a formidable Defense stat, neither it nor its Shadow Form should be able to sustain super effective damage for long. This is especially true if trainers are using Rock-type attacks, so it should only be a matter of time before the Ice-type Legendary Bird is down for the count.