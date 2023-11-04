Pokemon
  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Quagsire in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO Quagsire in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 04, 2023 13:33 GMT
Quagsire
Best moveset for Quagsire (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Battle League has always seen a decent usage of Quagsire in the Great League. However, its pre-evolved form, Wooper, is not easy to come by. If you want a good IV Quagsire, it depends a lot on your luck. So, the more Wooper you catch, the higher your chances of getting one fit for GO Battle League.

With the Wooper Community Day in GO, you can finally get a good IV Wooper for PvP. Evolve it into a Quagsire, and you're good to go.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Quagsire in GO PvP and PvE, as well as its strengths, weaknesses, and counters.

Best PvE moveset for Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Quagsire and Clodsire (Image via Niantic)
Quagsire and Clodsire (Image via Niantic)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Quagsire

The best offensive PvE moveset for Quagsire in GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Earthquake and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

You will primarily want to use Mud Shot and Earthquake as the primary moves for Quagsire, which will give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Quagsire is a Ground- and Water-type beast, which shares the same elemental typing as the moves mentioned prior.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Quagsire

Water Gun as the Fast move along with Earthquake and would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Quagsire.

Is Quagsire good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Quagsire is doubly weak to Grass-type attackers. Any strong Grass-type beast can make short work of this mudboi. As a result, although Quagsire can prove to be a good Gym defender, there are better Ground and Water-type creatures that can outclass it with little to no effort.

Best PvP moveset for Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Mud Bomb and Stone Edge as the Charged moves would be the best PvP moveset for Quagsire in GO.

Is Quagsire good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Shiny Wooper Family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)
Shiny Wooper Family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire performs amazingly in the back. It is one of the best Closers for the Great League. Thanks to its mono Grass-type weakness, Quagsire can tank attacks from almost all opponents, making it a great pick for many Great League teams.

Quagsire’s strengths and weaknesses

As Quagsire is a dual Ground- and Water-type beast, it's vulnerable to the following typings:

  • Grass

Quagsire is resistant to the following elemental typings:

  • Electric
  • Fire
  • Poison
  • Rock
  • Steel

All moves that Quagsire can learn in Pokemon GO

Quagsire can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

  • Water Gun
  • Mud Shot

Charged moves:

  • Sludge Bomb
  • Earthquake
  • Stone Edge
  • Acid Spray
  • Mud Bomb

Best counters for Quagsire in Pokemon GO

  • Mega Sceptile
  • Kartana
  • Mega Venusaur
  • Shadow Venusaur
  • Shadow Torterra
  • Zarude
  • Shadow Sceptile
  • Shadow Tangrowth
  • Shadow Venusaur
  • Shadow Exeggutor
  • Shadow Alolan Exeggutor

Aside from these monsters, there are counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Quagsire.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...