Pokemon GO Quagsire in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO Battle League has always seen a decent usage of Quagsire in the Great League. However, its pre-evolved form, Wooper, is not easy to come by. If you want a good IV Quagsire, it depends a lot on your luck. So, the more Wooper you catch, the higher your chances of getting one fit for GO Battle League.

With the Wooper Community Day in GO, you can finally get a good IV Wooper for PvP. Evolve it into a Quagsire, and you're good to go.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Quagsire in GO PvP and PvE, as well as its strengths, weaknesses, and counters.

Best PvE moveset for Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Quagsire and Clodsire (Image via Niantic)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Quagsire

The best offensive PvE moveset for Quagsire in GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Earthquake and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

You will primarily want to use Mud Shot and Earthquake as the primary moves for Quagsire, which will give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Quagsire is a Ground- and Water-type beast, which shares the same elemental typing as the moves mentioned prior.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Quagsire

Water Gun as the Fast move along with Earthquake and would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Quagsire.

Is Quagsire good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Quagsire is doubly weak to Grass-type attackers. Any strong Grass-type beast can make short work of this mudboi. As a result, although Quagsire can prove to be a good Gym defender, there are better Ground and Water-type creatures that can outclass it with little to no effort.

Best PvP moveset for Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Mud Bomb and Stone Edge as the Charged moves would be the best PvP moveset for Quagsire in GO.

Is Quagsire good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Shiny Wooper Family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire performs amazingly in the back. It is one of the best Closers for the Great League. Thanks to its mono Grass-type weakness, Quagsire can tank attacks from almost all opponents, making it a great pick for many Great League teams.

Quagsire’s strengths and weaknesses

As Quagsire is a dual Ground- and Water-type beast, it's vulnerable to the following typings:

Grass

Quagsire is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Steel

All moves that Quagsire can learn in Pokemon GO

Quagsire can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Water Gun

Mud Shot

Charged moves:

Sludge Bomb

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Acid Spray

Mud Bomb

Best counters for Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile

Kartana

Mega Venusaur

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Torterra

Zarude

Shadow Sceptile

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor

Aside from these monsters, there are counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Quagsire.