Pokemon GO: Shiny Wooper, Shiny Quagsire, Shiny Paldean Wooper and Shiny Clodsire guide

One of the most anticipated events in Pokemon GO is right around the corner. The Wooper Community Day event is barely a day away, and there are a lot of exciting bonuses that you will get to enjoy during the event. However, it is the boosted shiny encounters that the majority of the player base will be looking forward to.

In this article, we will walk you through all the ways in which you can get a Shiny Wooper, a Shiny Quagsire, a Shiny Paldean Wooper, and a Shiny Clodsire.

How to catch Shiny Wooper in Pokemon GO

Wooper and Paldean Wooper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can encounter Shiny Wooper in the following ways during the Wooper Community Day:

Wild Encounters

Field Research tasks

Paid Research tasks

Special encounters after beating Wooper and Paldean Wooper in four-star raids

Wild encounters with Shiny Wooper

If you want to get a guaranteed Shiny Wooper during the Wooper Community Day event, the easiest way would be through a wild encounter. Since it is being featured in the Community Day event, every Wooper spawn will have a 1-in-25 chance of being shiny.

The probability of Wooper being shiny once out of 25 encounters is not fixed. The shiny odds will vary depending on your luck.

Shiny Wooper from Field Research tasks

You will get Field Research tasks during the Wooper Community Day event. Completing these tasks will land you possible encounters with Shiny Wooper.

Shiny Wooper from Paid Research tasks

You can buy a Community Day Special Research story called “A Muddy Buddy” for US$1. Each step of this Special Research will give you an encounter with Wooper or its Paldean variant. Both of these creatures can be shiny.

Special encounters with Shiny Wooper after four-star raids

Once you beat Wooper or its Paldean variant in four-star raids after the Wooper Community Day event, it will spawn a bunch of Wooper and Paldean Wooper around the Gym for 30 minutes. These spawns will have the same shiny odds of 1-in-25.

How to catch Shiny Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO

Shiny Wooper and Shiny Paldean Wooper family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Similar to Shiny Wooper, the shiny variant of Paldean Wooper can also be encountered through wild encounters, Field Research tasks, and special encounters. Paldean Wooper will enjoy similar shiny odds of 1-in-25.

Just like Shiny Wooper, the probability of Paldean Wooper being shiny depends on your luck.

How to catch Shiny Quagsire in Pokemon GO

You will have to evolve a Shiny Wooper to get a Shiny Quagsire. You will need 50 Wooper Candies to evolve Wooper into a Quagsire.

How to catch Shiny Clodsire in Pokemon GO

Quagsire and Clodsire (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can get Shiny Clodsire via evolution in Pokemon GO. Once you catch a Shiny Paldean Wooper, you can evolve it into a Shiny Clodsire. To evolve Shiny Paldean Wooper into a Shiny Clodsire, you will need to feed it 50 Wooper Candies.

After the Community Day is over, you can look forward to the Garchomp Raid Day.