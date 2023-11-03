Pokemon GO Wooper Community Day: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Wooper Community Day event is right around the corner, and you do not want to miss out on it. You can participate in the Wooper Community Day event on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2 pm local time through 5 pm local time. Niantic is going to feature two Pokemon in this Community Day event, one of them being the brand-new Paldean Wooper.

Paldean Wooper is going to make its debut in GO along with its shiny variant. Along with it, you will also see the debut of Clodsire and its shiny forme with this Community Day event in Pokemon GO.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Wooper Community Day to help you make the most out of it.

Active bonuses during the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Quagsire and Clodsire (Image via Niantic)

You will get the following bonuses during the Wooper Community Day event:

You will have increased spawns of Wooper and its Paldean variant throughout the duration of the event.

You will enjoy half Egg Hatch Distances for all eggs that you place in incubators during the event.

Incense will last for three hours.

All types of Lures will last for three hours.

You will get twice the amount of Candy for every Pokemon that you catch. The candies will be species-specific.

You will have an increased chance of receiving Candy XL for every creature that you catch during the event.

You can do an additional Special Trade during the event.

All trades will require 50% less Stardust if performed during the event.

How to prepare for Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Since you will be getting two featured Pokemon during the event, a larger Pokemon Storage would benefit you to a great extent. The Community Day event will last for three hours, so you should utilize every minute to multiply your resources, like Stardust and Candies.

Make sure you transfer all the unwanted creatures in your Pokemon Storage before you go into the event. You do not want to catch a few creatures and transfer them while playing. To be safe, you should have at least 300 free slots in your Pokemon Storage.

Managing Item Storage

You can delete most of your Berries and make space for Poke Balls. Since you will be catching upwards of 200 Pokemon during the event, you will need a decent amount of Item Storage for Great and Ultra Balls.

How many Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls should you keep for the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Poke Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned, we are looking at more than 200 catches during the Community Day event. So, anywhere between 400 and 600 balls would be a comfortable spot for you to sit on.

Ideally, you will want to stack on Great Balls and Ultra Balls. Normal Poke Balls might result in failed catches, and you do not want creatures to escape. So, using Great and Ultra Balls will streamline your process of catching Pokemon and make you more efficient.

Should you use Berries to catch Wooper during the Wooper Community Day in Pokemon GO?

You will not need Pinap Berries during this event as there is a bonus that will give you twice the amount of Candies for catching creatures. You will most likely not require any other Berries as catching Wooper isn’t the hardest task.

Should you use Lures and Incenses during the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Using any type of Lure and Incense during the event will increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around you. This will give you extra amounts of Stardust than you would normally get without the catalysts.

How many Star Pieces should you use during the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Each Star Piece lasts 30 minutes. Since the event will last for three hours, you will need six Star Pieces to give you the extra Stardust on top of the bonus with every catch.

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon is the best Mega to use (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will want to Mega Evolve a Ground-type monster during this event. One of the following should give you the perks of a Mega Evolution:

Mega Swampert

Mega Steelix

Primal Groudon

Pokemon GO Wooper Community Day-exclusive moves for Quagsire

If you evolve Wooper during the Community Day event, Quagsire will learn Aqua Tail. This will be its Legacy Charged move.

Aqua Tail is a Water-type Charge move and has the following stats:

Trainer Battle: 50 Power

Gym and Raid Battles: 50 Power

Pokemon GO Wooper Community Day-exclusive moves for Clodsire

If you evolve Paldean Wooper during the Community Day event, Clodsire will learn Megahorn. This will be its Legacy Charged move.

Megahorn is a Bug-type Charge move and has the following stats:

Trainer Battle: 110 Power

Gym and Raid Battles: 110 Power

What is the maximum Combat Power (CP) of a 100 IV Wooper and Paldean Wooper?

The Max CP of a 100 IV Wooper and its Paldean variant will be 275 at level 15.

Can Wooper and Paldean Wooper be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Wooper and Shiny Paldean Wooper family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Both Wooper and its Paldean variant will have boosted shiny spawns during the Wooper Community Day event. Since it is being featured in a Community Day, you will enjoy boosted shiny odds of one in 25 encounters. This probability is not absolute and is likely to vary depending on your luck.

Raids during Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Both Wooper and Paldean Wooper will be featured as 4-star Raid Bosses. You will have to participate in person for these raids.

When is the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, the Wooper Community Day event is going to take place on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. So, you can enjoy the bonuses of this event for three hours.

Where should you play during the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

The best place to play during the event would be any area that has a fair amount of PokeStops. This will allow you to replenish your resources quickly without having to walk long hours to get a few balls from a PokeStop.

Is it worth playing the Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Wooper family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The Wooper Community Day is going to be an amazing event. Not only will you get boosted shiny odds on the featured Pokemon, but you will also get to catch a brand-new creature. This new Pocket Monster will also have a chance to be shiny.

Furthermore, there is a truckload of bonuses that you can benefit from. Whether it is reduced egg hatch distance or more Stardust and Candies from catching Pokemon, Community Days are best known for these.

We feel that you should set aside three hours from your schedule for this event in Pokemon GO.