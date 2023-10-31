Pokemon GO Kyogre in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Kyogre has always been one of the most sought-after legendary Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. You will come across a wide array of legendary monsters in this game, but Kyogre is among the few that the majority of the GO fans can recognize without fail.

Not only does Kyogre have an iconic design, but it also plays an important role in dominating some formats of the GO Battle League.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for this critter in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Kyogre in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Kyogre and Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Kyogre

The best offensive PvE moveset for Kyogre in GO would be Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Origin Pulse and Surf as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Waterfall and Origin Pulse as the primary moves for Kyogre. Since they match its elemental typing, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Kyogre

Since Kyogre is a legendary beast, you cannot use it as a Gym defender. There are other Water-type defenders, like Gyarados, that do a great job at defending gyms for you.

Is Kyogre good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Kyogre is one of the best Water-type attackers in this game. As a result, this legendary beast will always be among the top-shelf drafts when it comes to choosing a Water-type beast for your team.

Origin Pulse makes Kyogre a formidable force to be reckoned with. You cannot go wrong with this Pocket Monster if you want to perform well in PvE battles.

Best PvP moveset for Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Surf and Thunder as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Kyogre in GO.

Is Kyogre good in Pokemon GO PvP?

When it comes to the Great League, you cannot use a Kyogre, as you will not be able to catch this beast with a Combat Power (CP) under or at 1,500.

That leaves us with the Ultra and the Master Leagues. The Ultra League has a CP cap of 2,500. This would greatly restrict Kyogre from demonstrating its true potential.

It is in the open Master League where Kyogre can show what it is made of. With amazing stats and an even more impressive moveset, it is a major threat in this format of the GO Battle League.

Having a solid Fast move like Waterfall, Kyogre is able to pressure the opponent with a barrage of Surfs. This often lands you in a shield advantage or knocks out your opponent altogether.

As a result, if you want to use Kyogre in the Master League, there could not be a better choice for a Water-type attacker.

Kyogre's strengths and weaknesses

Primal Kyogre in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kyogre is a pure Water-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Electric

Grass

Kyogre is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

All moves that Kyogre can learn in Pokemon GO

Kyogre can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Waterfall

Charged moves:

Hydro Pump

Blizzard

Thunder

Surf

Origin Pulse

Best counters for Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Zekrom

Zarude

Raikou

Therian Thundurus

Roserade

Electivire

Sceptile

Magnezone

Tangrowth

Alolan Exeggutor

Luxray

Zapdos

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Kyogre.