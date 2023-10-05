Pokemon Grass type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

There are currently 18 different elemental typings in the world of Pokemon, and Grass happens to be one of the more popular variants. Almost every trio of starter Pocket Monsters, if not all, will have a creature that is of the Grass elemental typing. Besides the starter creatures, Grass-type monsters are one of the more commonly occurring entities in the franchise. However, just keep your Grass-type Pocket Monsters away from the Fire-types.

In this article, we will talk about everything you need to know about Grass-type Pocket Monsters, including their strengths, shortcomings, and more.

Pokemon Grass-type strengths

Venusaur, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the major advantages of using Grass-type creatures is that they can completely shut down Water-type monsters. Since people love to run the latter in their rosters, it would always be wise to keep a strong Grass-type Pocket Monster in your team.

You will have excellent matchups against the following elemental typings:

Ground (Grass-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Rock (Grass-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Water(Grass-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Grass-type creatures also have a lot of resistance. Thus, being able to resist a lot of elemental typings makes Grass-type beasts a valuable addition to your team. You can resist attacks from creatures with the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Water

These resistances make Grass-type monsters an important inclusion on any team. This is especially true if you want to use a Fire-type beast but run into a Water-type counter. A creature of the Grass elemental typing will shut it down.

Pokemon Grass-type weaknesses

Grass-type beasts take super effective damage from the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Psychic

Strongest Grass-type Pokemon

While you will encounter a wide array of Grass-type Pocket Monsters, the following are some of the strongest in the current season of the VGC formats – singles and doubles:

Rillaboom (Grass-type Pocket Monster)

Tangrowth (Grass-type Pocket Monster)

Amoonguss (Poison- and Grass-type Pocket Monster)

Venusaur (Grass- and Poison-type Pocket Monster)

Roserade (Grass- and Poison-type Pocket Monster)

Toedscruel (Grass- and Ground-type Pocket Monster)

Brute Bonnet (Grass- and Dark-type Pocket Monster)

Meowscarada (Grass-type Pocket Monster)

Strongest Grass-type moves

G-Max Venusaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since there is a truckload of Grass-type creatures, you can expect to come across a wide variety of Grass-type moves. But the ones that really stand out are those that hit the hardest. Here are the strongest Grass-type moves:

G-Max Vine Lash

Sappy Seed

Leaf Blade

Frenzy Plant

Leech Seed

Power Whip

Seed Flare

Giga Drain

Spore

Solar Blade

Grass-type Pocket Monsters are great to have in your collection of monsters. From impressive stats to strong movesets, these Pocket Monsters have a lot to bring to the table.

If you know the ins and outs of your favorite Grass-type beasts, you will definitely have a lot of fun.