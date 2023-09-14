Pokemon Unite Blaziken guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Blaziken, a Fire-type starter from the Hoenn region, was recently added to the roster of playable Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Unite. While you might be overwhelmed by other new creatures like Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y, Blaziken is here to make a blazing impact. You should definitely consider utilizing this Pokemon, as it will likely be one of the most potent beasts in Pokemon Unite.

In this article, we will take a look at the best moveset, Held Items, and Battle Items for Blaziken in the game so that you can have the best results in your Unite matches with this new Unite license.

What are all of Blaziken’s attacks in Pokemon Unite?

Blaziken has the following attacks in Unite:

Blaziken’s Special 1 attacks:

1) Aerial Ace

Aerial Ace is Blaziken’s first attack and falls under the Special 1 category.

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user dash in the designated direction, slashing in front of itself and dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits.”

It has a cooldown of 7.5 seconds.

2) Fire Punch

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user unleash a flaming punch in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. The designated direction can be changed during the move.”

It has a cooldown of 6 seconds.

3) Overheat

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user start charging power in place. If this move is used again after the user has started charging, the user unleashes a flaming kick in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. The longer power is charged, the more damage this move deals.”

It has a cooldown of 7.5 seconds.

Blaziken’s Special 2 attacks:

1) Ember

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user release a small ball of fire in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits and decreasing their movement speed.”

It has a cooldown of 9 seconds.

2) Focus Blast

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user fire a ball of focused energy in the designated direction. The ball of focused energy explodes upon hitting an opposing Pokemon or after traveling a set distance, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the explosion's area of effect and decreasing their movement speed.”

It has a cooldown of 9 seconds.

3) Blaze Kick

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user unleash a kick while leaping toward the designated location, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits and shoving them. The shoved opposing Pokemon will have their movement speed decreased for a short time. If the shoved opposing Pokemon come in contact with a wall, they will be left unable to act instead of having their movement speed decreased.”

It has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

Blaziken’s Unite moves:

Blaziken has two Unite moves:

Spinning Flame Fist : This move will allow Blaziken to use a flaming punch that will damage any opposing pocket monster in its vicinity. It will always increase Blaziken’s speed temporarily.

: This move will allow Blaziken to use a flaming punch that will damage any opposing pocket monster in its vicinity. It will always increase Blaziken’s speed temporarily. Spinning Flame Kick: It is similar to the previous move, with the sole difference being that Blaziken switches from using its arms to its legs to execute the attack.

The best moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite

Fire Punch along with Focus Blast is the best moveset for Blaziken in Unite. However, you can choose Overheat and Blaze Kick as an alternative. While this combination will give you similar results, it is a little bit on the slower side.

Overheat does the highest amount of damage out of all the moves in Blaziken’s move pool, but it takes a lot of time to get fully charged. Blaze Kick is a great move and is mobility-focused, like Fire Punch. However, it is not as effective as the latter as it only lets out one fire fragment compared to the multiple that you get from Fire Punch.

Thus, Fire Punch and Focus Blast are the preferred moves.

The best Held Items for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite

You can equip Blaziken with the following Held Items in Pokemon Unite:

Attack Weight : This will increase your Blaziken’s overall damage output with a substantial damage boost.

: This will increase your Blaziken’s overall damage output with a substantial damage boost. Aeos Cookie : This item will give a significant HP boost to your Blaziken. As a result, it will have increased durability on the battlefield.

: This item will give a significant HP boost to your Blaziken. As a result, it will have increased durability on the battlefield. Scope Lens: This will increase your Blaziken’s critical hit rate and make the critter more potent.

The best Battle Items for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite

Full Heal, Eject Button, and X Speed are the Battle Items of choice for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite.