Pokemon GO player suggests Berry Blender to solve storage issues

Pokemon GO players rack up a ton of items on their adventures, and it doesn't take much effort to fill up their packs. While trainers can purchase storage upgrades in the in-game shop, they can only buy so many before the Pokecoin cost starts to add up. However, one fan came forward with a solution that would cut down on bag clutter and stick to the larger lore of the Pokemon series.

On the Pokemon GO subreddit, one user suggested that Niantic introduce the Berry Blender item into the mobile title. This device originated in the Generation III games and allows trainers to blend different berries together to create Pokeblocks, which are important assets in the Pokemon Contests within the Hoenn region.

According to this Pokemon GO Redditor, the concept would heavily cut down on excess berries in a player's bag while also producing some rewards.

Pokemon GO fans react to the idea of adding a Berry Blender

The suggestion of a Berry Blender in Pokemon GO has already made its rounds well beyond the original Reddit post, and plenty of fans have come around to the idea. The post suggested that the Berry Blender could combine different in-game berries to create new ones with different effects.

While this idea is certainly different from how the Berry Blender works in the main Pokemon series, the prospect of creating new berries from existing ones is an exciting prospect. Players could create superpowered berries to help them catch rare Pokemon, get extra catch rewards, or many other benefits.

Other Pokemon GO players suggested that the Berry Blender work as intended and actually create Pokeblocks, perhaps as a way to improve their existing Pocket Monsters. Maybe Pokeblocks could improve a creature's IV stats or, barring that, increase their capabilities in some other way. Trainers had plenty of suggestions of their own to pair with the Berry Blender.

Although berries are certainly useful in the mobile title, some are more valued than others. For example, Nanab Berries simply calm down a Pokemon to make it easier to hit with a Pokeball throw. At this point in the game's life cycle, most trainers have perfected their throwing mechanics, so Nanab Berries tend to get ignored or discarded.

Obviously, Niantic would have to figure out the logistics of how a Berry Blender would operate in Pokemon GO, but players in the comments were overwhelmingly on board with the idea. Some fans were a bit more cynical, however, remarking that since the concept of a Berry Blender is a good one, Niantic will avoid it at all costs.

This likely stems from the recent controversies surrounding multiple aspects of the game. From the remote raiding nerf to perceived substandard events, trainers have leveled their criticisms at Niantic for a myriad of reasons. While some players may have lost faith in the current direction of the title, the addition of a Berry Blender may help relieve their concerns.

Whatever the case, the Adventures Abound season is already in its early stages. While it may be too late for Niantic to roll out a new feature in an ongoing season, it certainly wouldn't hurt for them to consider great ideas like the Berry Blender for Pokemon GO's future.