What are the best PvP IVs for Charizard in Pokemon GO?

Many critters in Pokemon GO are fan favorites but aren't competitively viable in this title. Then there is Charizard. This Pocket Monster is not only famous for its legendary status, thanks to the Pokemon anime but also performs well when it comes to fighting in trainer battles in Niantic's mobile game. With the Charmander Community Day Classic right around the corner, you might be looking to add a couple of Charizards with Legacy Moves to your squad.

While getting a perfect IV version of it is bound to be on your to-do list for this event, it is often not best suited to PvP battles. This is because of a concept called Combat Power (CP) Inflation.

Since the Attack stat carries more weight in calculating a critter's CP, having a perfect IV Pokemon means it will reach the maximum limit in formats with a CP cap sooner. This results in frail creatures that are knocked out more easily.

This article covers the best IV distributions for Charizard in each of the three mainstream GO Battle League formats.

Best IVs for Charizard in Pokemon GO's Great League, Ultra League, and Master League

Charizard in Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most suitable IVs for Charizard in different GO Battle League formats are:

Great League: 0/15/13

Ultra League: 0/13/15

Master League: 15/15/15

Charizard is an offense-centric critter, with 223 base Attack, 173 base Defense, and 186 base Stamina.

Charizard Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Great League IVs explained

Thanks to its superb Attack stats, Charizard dishes out heavy damage with zero Attack IVs in the Great League of GO Battle League. With 0/15/13 IV distribution, this creature can explore its full potential at 1500 CP.

Charizard's stats at this stage are:

Attack: 132.1

Defense: 108.3

Stamina: 117

With Wing Attack, Blast Burn, and Dragon Claw in its kitty, this Pokemon wins against Venusaur, Medicham, Trevenant, Sableye, Alolan Ninetales, and Alolan Sandlash. In the Great League, Charizard suffers defeat at the hands of Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn, Swampert, and Noctowl.

Charizard Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Ultra League IVs explained

Charizard in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This game's Ultra League is where Charizard shines the brightest. It is ranked 22 in the Overall category in this format. The best IVs for Charizard in the Ultra League are 0/13/15. With these, Charizard reaches the sweet spot of 2,500 CP.

Charizard's stats at this stage are:

Attack: 172.2

Defense: 139

Stamina: 151

In the Ultra League, Charizard wins against Cobalion, Trevenant, Scrafty, Cresselia, and Obstagoon. Its biggest losses are against Tapu Fini, Swampert, Giratina, and Walrein.

In this format, Charizard performs better with Dragon Breath than Wing Attack as its Fast Move. Its go-to Charged Attacks remain the same as those for the Great League.

Charizard Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Master League IVs explained

Charizard in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the Master League, the best IVs for Charizard are 15/15/15. This is because there are no CP caps in this format. In fact, to keep up with the Legendary critters in the Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League, this creature must be maxed out and have perfect IVs. If possible, having a Best Buddy Charizard is also beneficial.

At level 50, Charizard's stats are:

Attack: 199.9

Defense: 157.9

Stamina: 168

Charizard wins against popular Master League meta picks such as Metagross, Zekrom, Groudon, Togekiss, Dialga, and more. However, it suffers defeat at the hands of Mewtwo, Zacian (Hero), Garchomp, Giratina (Origin), and Swampert in this format.