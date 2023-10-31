Pokemon Sleep: Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu guide

Pokemon Sleep, unlike most of the other titles in the Pokemon franchise, did not get to enjoy a lot of in-game content during the spooky month of Halloween. If you like to get exciting rewards from events, the new Halloween Hat Pikachu will be the most exciting thing that you will come across. While it is not the worst Pocket Monster to get from the Halloween event, we feel the rewards could have definitely been better.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sleep. We will talk about how you can catch one, and if it can be shiny in this game.

Can Halloween Hat Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon Sleep?

Halloween Hat Pikachu in Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whenever there is a new Pocket Monster that is being added to any game in the Pokemon franchise, fans automatically get curious about a possible shiny variant. There is a never-ending thirst for shiny Pokemon, and the same has been carried over to Sleep.

When it comes to the Halloween Hat Pikachu, you will be able to encounter a shiny version of this creature during the Halloween event. Most of the new releases in Pokemon Sleep usually come with their corresponding shiny versions; it is no different in this case either.

How to catch Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sleep

The first thing you need to do to catch this creature in Pokemon Sleep is sleep. This is the only way of encountering new Pocket Monsters in this game.

So, in order to come across the new Halloween Hat Pikachu, you need to make sure you sleep with the game running on your mobile device. If you are lucky, you will get rewarded with a shiny variant when you wake up.

What are the odds of getting Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sleep?

Pikachu sleeping in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shiny odds for this creature are terribly low. You will be able to encounter this special variant of the Halloween Hat Pikachu once out of 500 encounters. This statistic is not absolute, but only an estimate made from past events and shiny encounters.

This number can be lower or higher depending on how lucky you are in this game.

How to increase odds of getting Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sleep

The easiest way to improve odds of getting shiny critters in this game is by sleeping more. Better quality of sleep, along with long hours, will greatly improve your chances of getting special creatures.

The same is true for Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu. Better sleep will increase your encounters with Halloween Hat Pikachu which will, in turn, improve your chances of getting your hands on the shiny.