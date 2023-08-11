Pokemon Sleep strength guide: How to reach Master Rating

For about a month now, Pokemon Sleep has been creeping into trainers' dreams, and none of them seem to mind. This game allows you to catch your favorite critters while you're asleep. With its easy-to-play gameplay style, this title has managed to win over the Pokemon community. A novel sleep-rewarding mechanic is also available in this game, where your bonuses get better the more you sleep. It's worth noting that these rewards are primarily in the form of Pocket Monster encounters.

Most creatures in the Pokemon franchise can be found in this game. But your main objective should be to level up your Snorlax. The higher you raise its level, the better the species of Pocket Monsters you will encounter. There are a few ways you can efficiently increase Snorlax’s strength in Pokemon Sleep, and this article will walk you through all of them.

How to reach Master Rating in Pokemon Sleep

Sleeping helps rank up fast in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you are new to this game, it is important to note your main goal in Pokemon Sleep is to increase Snorlax’s strength and climb the Ratings. There are four ways you can increase this Pokemon's strength:

Feeding it berries

Cooking delicious dishes for Snorlax

Keeping Pokemon with special abilities to increase Snorlax’s strength

By sleeping

The faster you increase its strength, the quicker you will cruise through the Snorlax Ratings in Pokemon Sleep. As of this writing, there are four major Ratings in the game:

Basic

Great

Ultra

Master

Each of these has divisions that can be thought of as milestones. As you progress through the game, you will hit those by increasing Snorlax’s strength. There are 35 milestones or divisions in this title:

Snorlax Ratings Divisions Strength Needed Rewards (in Shards) Basic 1 0 0 2 4,822 54 3 11,090 70 4 18,082 78 5 26,520 94 Great 1 36,164 107 2 48,700 139 3 63,889 169 4 81,971 201 5 101,499 217 Ultra 1 122,474 233 2 144,654 246 3 168,763 268 4 195,283 295 5 224,455 324 Master 1 256,544 357 2 291,842 392 3 330,670 431 4 373,381 475 5 420,363 522 6 472,043 574 7 528,891 632 8 591,424 695 9 660,210 764 10 735,875 841 11 819,107 925 12 910,662 1,017 13 1,018,462 1,198 14 1,184,155 1,841 15 1,379,432 2,170 16 1,709,820 3,671 17 2,064,310 3,939 18 2,490,372 4,734 19 2,994,922 5,606 20 3,732,664 8,197

Now that the number of strength points you'll need to reach Master Rating is clear, it's time to discuss how to level up Snorlax quickly.

How to increase Snorlax’s strength and Rating in Pokemon Sleep

Feeding berries to Snorlax

Berries can be fed raw or made into tasty dishes (Image via Sportskeeda)

There is a small box next to Snorlax. If you tap on that, it will tell you what this entity's favorite berries are. Depending on which island you are on, Snorlax will prefer a specific set of berries:

Greengrass Isle: Randomized berries

Cyan Beach: Pamtre (Flying), Pecha (Fairy), and Oran (Water)

Taupe Hollow: Sitrus (Rock), Figy (Ground), and Leppa (Fire)

Snowdrop Tundra: Wiki (Dark), Persim (Normal), and Rawst (Ice)

(Note: There are 18 types of berries, one for each elemental typing in the Pokemon franchise.)

Once you find out what Snorlax’s favorite berries are, you will have to go to your Pokemon Box and find creatures that specialize in those berries. Feeding the entity its favorite berries will increase its strength twice as fast as making it consume normal berries.

Cooking special dishes for Snorlax

Cooking dishes can help boost Snorlax's Strength (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can cook a wide assortment of dishes for Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep. They include:

Curries

Salads

Desserts

When you cook a special dish for Snorlax, it will gain strength much faster than it would by consuming raw berries and other items that Helper Pokemon gather for it. Each week, Snorlax will prefer a different type of dish, and if you know a few recipes from each food category, you can level up pretty quickly.

The skill of Helper Pokemon

Skills can directly boost Snorlax (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are certain critters with Main Skills and Sub ones that can directly increase Snorlax’s strength in the game. Keeping Pokemon like Gengar on your team will greatly benefit you in this regard.

For example, a Main Skill called Charge Strength S will increase Snorlax’s strength by 400 points. This ability's efficiency will improve as its level increases.

Sleeping with the game running

Sleeping is important to level up in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sleep is a crucial element of this game. You not only gain sleep points that help you level up but also rejuvenate your Helper Pokemon, which will help them do their tasks more efficiently.

So, the more you sleep, the better rewards you will get from the game.