All Pokemon and their sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon sleep types of sleep
There are three types of sleep in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Sleep has been infiltrating our dreams for almost a month now and none of the trainers seem to mind. The grind to “Catch ‘em all” continues even in our sleep as this game allows you to capture your favorite creatures while you are fast asleep. With a no-effort-needed style of gameplay, the title has managed to take the Pokemon Community by storm.

This game has brought a never-before-seen mechanic that rewards you for sleeping. The more you sleep, the better your rewards. You can encounter the majority of the creatures that you are familiar with in the Pokemon franchise, except a few.

These creatures have unique sleeping types in the game. In of this article, we will walk you through all of them and show which Pocket Monsters share them in Pokemon Sleep.

List of all Pocket Monsters and their sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

There are three sleep types in the game:

  • Dozing
  • Snoozing
  • Slumbering

All Pokemon that have Dozing type of sleep

This is the easiest type to trigger (Image via Sportskeeda)
The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Dozing sleep type, along with their specialty:

Pokedex No.PokemonSpecialty
1BulbasaurIngredients
2IvysaurIngredients
3VenusaurIngredients
10CaterpieBerries
11MetapodBerries
12ButterfreeBerries
23EkansBerries
24ArbokBerries
54PsyduckSkills
55GolduckSkills
56MankeyBerries
57PrimeapeBerries
69BellsproutIngredients
70WeepinbellIngredients
71VictrebellIngredients
92GastlyIngredients
93HaunterIngredients
94GengarIngredients
127PinsirNA
152ChikoritaBerries
153BayleefBerries
154MeganiumBerries
228HoundourBerries
229HoundoomBerries
288VigorothBerries
316GulpinSkills
317SwalotSkills
453CroagunkIngredients
454ToxicroakIngredients

All Pokemon that have Snoozing type of sleep

You can trigger this type of sleep by sleeping normally (Image via Sportskeeda)
The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Snoozing sleep type, along with their specialty:

Pokedex No.PokemonSpecialty
4CharmanderIngredients
5CharmeleonIngredients
6CharizardIngredients
19RattataBerries
20RaticateBerries
25PikachuBerries
26RaichuBerries
39JigglypuffNA
40WigglytuffNA
50DiglettIngredients
51DugtrioIngredients
52MeowthSkills
53PersianSkills
58GrowlitheSkills
59ArcanineSkills
79SlowpokeSkills
80SlowbroSkills
132DittoNA
133EeveeSkills
155CyndaquilBerries
156QuilavaBerries
157TyphlosionBerries
176TogeticSkills
179MareepSkills
180FlaffySkills
181AmpharosSkills
196EspeonSkills
199SlowkingSkills
202WobbuffetSkills
214HeracrossNA
287SlakothBerries

All Pokemon that have Slumbering type of sleep

You need to be in a state of deep sleep to trigger this (Image via Sportskeeda)
The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Slumbering sleep type, along with their specialty:

Pokedex No.PokemonSpecialty
7SquirtleIngredients
8WartortleIngredients
9BlastoiseIngredients
74GeodudeIngredients
75GravelerIngredients
76GolemIngredients
81MagnemiteSkills
82MagnetonSkills
84DoduoBerries
85DodrioBerries
104CuboneBerries
105MarowakBerries
158TotodileBerries
159CroconawBerries
160FeraligatrBerries
172PichuBerries
174IgglybuffSkills
175TogepiSkills
185SudowoodoSkills
246LarvitarIngredients
333SwabluBerries
360WynautSkills
363SphealBerries
364SealeoBerries
365WalreinBerries
438BonslySkills
447RioluSkills
462MagnezoneSkills

How to get every sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Dozing sleep type

Light sleep describes Dozing sleep type in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
This type of sleep refers to broken sleep. If you are moving around a lot or if there is a lot of noise while your sleep data is being recorded, the game will think you are waking up a lot and your sleep will be categorized as Dozing type.

If you are a deep sleeper, then you might have trouble encountering Pocket Monsters that have a Dozing sleep type. However, if you wake up to use the washroom or drink water, you will not have difficulty triggering the Dozing sleep type.

Snoozing sleep type

Moderate sleep decribes Snoozing sleep type in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The term "Snoozing sleep type" refers to a somewhat sound sleep in which you may toss and turn a little and make a few sounds during the night, such as snoring, but nothing too alarming.

This is the most common type of sleep in Pokemon Sleep, and you can trigger it if you have a moderately peaceful nap.

Slumbering sleep type

Deep sleep describes Slumbering sleep type in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
This is the hardest type of sleep to trigger in the game. In order to encounter creatures that have a Slumbering sleep type, you must have a deep sleep for a minimum of eight hours. The slightest movement can break the cycle and you will have to start afresh.

