All Pokemon and their sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep has been infiltrating our dreams for almost a month now and none of the trainers seem to mind. The grind to “Catch ‘em all” continues even in our sleep as this game allows you to capture your favorite creatures while you are fast asleep. With a no-effort-needed style of gameplay, the title has managed to take the Pokemon Community by storm.

This game has brought a never-before-seen mechanic that rewards you for sleeping. The more you sleep, the better your rewards. You can encounter the majority of the creatures that you are familiar with in the Pokemon franchise, except a few.

These creatures have unique sleeping types in the game. In of this article, we will walk you through all of them and show which Pocket Monsters share them in Pokemon Sleep.

List of all Pocket Monsters and their sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

There are three sleep types in the game:

Dozing

Snoozing

Slumbering

All Pokemon that have Dozing type of sleep

This is the easiest type to trigger (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Dozing sleep type, along with their specialty:

Pokedex No. Pokemon Specialty 1 Bulbasaur Ingredients 2 Ivysaur Ingredients 3 Venusaur Ingredients 10 Caterpie Berries 11 Metapod Berries 12 Butterfree Berries 23 Ekans Berries 24 Arbok Berries 54 Psyduck Skills 55 Golduck Skills 56 Mankey Berries 57 Primeape Berries 69 Bellsprout Ingredients 70 Weepinbell Ingredients 71 Victrebell Ingredients 92 Gastly Ingredients 93 Haunter Ingredients 94 Gengar Ingredients 127 Pinsir NA 152 Chikorita Berries 153 Bayleef Berries 154 Meganium Berries 228 Houndour Berries 229 Houndoom Berries 288 Vigoroth Berries 316 Gulpin Skills 317 Swalot Skills 453 Croagunk Ingredients 454 Toxicroak Ingredients

All Pokemon that have Snoozing type of sleep

You can trigger this type of sleep by sleeping normally (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Snoozing sleep type, along with their specialty:

Pokedex No. Pokemon Specialty 4 Charmander Ingredients 5 Charmeleon Ingredients 6 Charizard Ingredients 19 Rattata Berries 20 Raticate Berries 25 Pikachu Berries 26 Raichu Berries 39 Jigglypuff NA 40 Wigglytuff NA 50 Diglett Ingredients 51 Dugtrio Ingredients 52 Meowth Skills 53 Persian Skills 58 Growlithe Skills 59 Arcanine Skills 79 Slowpoke Skills 80 Slowbro Skills 132 Ditto NA 133 Eevee Skills 155 Cyndaquil Berries 156 Quilava Berries 157 Typhlosion Berries 176 Togetic Skills 179 Mareep Skills 180 Flaffy Skills 181 Ampharos Skills 196 Espeon Skills 199 Slowking Skills 202 Wobbuffet Skills 214 Heracross NA 287 Slakoth Berries

All Pokemon that have Slumbering type of sleep

You need to be in a state of deep sleep to trigger this (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Slumbering sleep type, along with their specialty:

Pokedex No. Pokemon Specialty 7 Squirtle Ingredients 8 Wartortle Ingredients 9 Blastoise Ingredients 74 Geodude Ingredients 75 Graveler Ingredients 76 Golem Ingredients 81 Magnemite Skills 82 Magneton Skills 84 Doduo Berries 85 Dodrio Berries 104 Cubone Berries 105 Marowak Berries 158 Totodile Berries 159 Croconaw Berries 160 Feraligatr Berries 172 Pichu Berries 174 Igglybuff Skills 175 Togepi Skills 185 Sudowoodo Skills 246 Larvitar Ingredients 333 Swablu Berries 360 Wynaut Skills 363 Spheal Berries 364 Sealeo Berries 365 Walrein Berries 438 Bonsly Skills 447 Riolu Skills 462 Magnezone Skills

How to get every sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Dozing sleep type

Light sleep describes Dozing sleep type in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This type of sleep refers to broken sleep. If you are moving around a lot or if there is a lot of noise while your sleep data is being recorded, the game will think you are waking up a lot and your sleep will be categorized as Dozing type.

If you are a deep sleeper, then you might have trouble encountering Pocket Monsters that have a Dozing sleep type. However, if you wake up to use the washroom or drink water, you will not have difficulty triggering the Dozing sleep type.

Snoozing sleep type

Moderate sleep decribes Snoozing sleep type in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The term "Snoozing sleep type" refers to a somewhat sound sleep in which you may toss and turn a little and make a few sounds during the night, such as snoring, but nothing too alarming.

This is the most common type of sleep in Pokemon Sleep, and you can trigger it if you have a moderately peaceful nap.

Slumbering sleep type

Deep sleep describes Slumbering sleep type in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is the hardest type of sleep to trigger in the game. In order to encounter creatures that have a Slumbering sleep type, you must have a deep sleep for a minimum of eight hours. The slightest movement can break the cycle and you will have to start afresh.