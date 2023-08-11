All Pokemon and their sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep has been infiltrating our dreams for almost a month now and none of the trainers seem to mind. The grind to “Catch ‘em all” continues even in our sleep as this game allows you to capture your favorite creatures while you are fast asleep. With a no-effort-needed style of gameplay, the title has managed to take the Pokemon Community by storm.
This game has brought a never-before-seen mechanic that rewards you for sleeping. The more you sleep, the better your rewards. You can encounter the majority of the creatures that you are familiar with in the Pokemon franchise, except a few.
These creatures have unique sleeping types in the game. In of this article, we will walk you through all of them and show which Pocket Monsters share them in Pokemon Sleep.
List of all Pocket Monsters and their sleep type in Pokemon Sleep
There are three sleep types in the game:
- Dozing
- Snoozing
- Slumbering
All Pokemon that have Dozing type of sleep
The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Dozing sleep type, along with their specialty:
All Pokemon that have Snoozing type of sleep
The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Snoozing sleep type, along with their specialty:
All Pokemon that have Slumbering type of sleep
The following table shows all the Pocket Monsters that have a Slumbering sleep type, along with their specialty:
How to get every sleep type in Pokemon Sleep
Dozing sleep type
This type of sleep refers to broken sleep. If you are moving around a lot or if there is a lot of noise while your sleep data is being recorded, the game will think you are waking up a lot and your sleep will be categorized as Dozing type.
If you are a deep sleeper, then you might have trouble encountering Pocket Monsters that have a Dozing sleep type. However, if you wake up to use the washroom or drink water, you will not have difficulty triggering the Dozing sleep type.
Snoozing sleep type
The term "Snoozing sleep type" refers to a somewhat sound sleep in which you may toss and turn a little and make a few sounds during the night, such as snoring, but nothing too alarming.
This is the most common type of sleep in Pokemon Sleep, and you can trigger it if you have a moderately peaceful nap.
Slumbering sleep type
This is the hardest type of sleep to trigger in the game. In order to encounter creatures that have a Slumbering sleep type, you must have a deep sleep for a minimum of eight hours. The slightest movement can break the cycle and you will have to start afresh.