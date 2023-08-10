Pokemon Sleep Helper Pokemon tier list for August 2023

Pokemon Sleep has been out for a month and if you enjoy playing this game, you must be wondering what the best critters in the game are. Before diving into the ranking of all the available Pocket Monsters in the title, it is important to understand the purpose that they serve. Your main objective is primarily helping Snorlax, The Sleep Pokemon, grow stronger, and you will have to increase its level to do that.

While it might sound like a lot of work, all you have to do is sleep while keeping the Pokemon Sleep app running on your mobile device. Yes, that is a questionable thing to do but so far, people who have been doing so have had nothing to complain about.

Unlike the other titles in the Pokemon franchise, you do not have to actively grind to catch your favorite monsters in this game. You just need to snooze away and let Pokemon Sleep do the rest for you. It is important to note that the quality of sleep you get each night will greatly influence the type of creatures you encounter upon waking up.

In this article, we will rank all the helper creatures that you can catch in Pokemon Sleep. By the time you reach the end, you will have a rough idea about which critters you should keep on your team and which are unworthy to even catch.

Tier list of all Helper Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

The best Pocket Monsters in the game are the ones that increase your Snorlax’s strength the most. There are three ways through which you can do so in Pokemon Sleep:

You can increase its strength by feeding it berries. There are 18 types in the game, one for each type of Pokemon.

You can help Snorlax grow stronger by cooking delicious meals for it.

Some creatures like Gengar have special skills that directly increase Snorlax’s strength in Pokemon Sleep.

As the name suggests, Helper Pokemon help you gather ingredients that you can use to boost your Snorlax’s level. In this tier list, we will rank them from best to worst, with the top tier choices being in the S-tier.

S-tier Helper Pokemon

Gengar

Meganium

Typhlosion

Raichu

Ampharos

Feraligatr

A-tier Helper Pokemon

Absol

Magnezone

Espeon

Primeape

Walrein

Flareon

Glaceon

Charizard

Butterfree

Pinsir

Heracross

Haunter

Bayleaf

Kangaskhan

Houndoom

Venusaur

Tyranitar

Blastoise

Flaffy

Golduck

Golem

Dodrio

Quilava

Croconaw

Vigoroth

Sylveon

Wigglytuff

Altaria

B-tier Helper Pokemon

Victreebel

Sudowoodo

Raticate

Pikachu

Togekiss

Gastly

Charmeleon

Vaporean

Cyndaquil

Mareep

Ivysaur

Magneton

Arcanine

Wartortle

Sealeo

Chikorita

Graveler

Slaking

Ditto

Marowak

Arbok

Jigglypuff

C-tier Helper Pokemon

Eevee

Magnemite

Charmander

Jolteon

Pupitar

Totodile

Bonsly

Mankey

Slowking

Psyduck

Dugtrio

Leafeon

Weepinbell

Diglett

Slowbro

Houndour

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Igglybuff

D-tier Helper Pokemon

Togetic

Metapod

Slakoth

Swablu

Toxicroak

Caterpie

Pichu

Spheal

Lucario

Geodude

Croagunk

Umbreon

Doduo

Wobbuffet

Ekans

Larvitar

Sableye

Cubone

Bellsprout

Persian

Rattata

Unworthy Helper Pokemon

Growlithe

Togepi

Meowth

Natu

We hope this tier list puts you in a good place that will help you progress faster in Pokemon Sleep.