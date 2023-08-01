How to level up Skills in Pokemon Sleep?

The new sleep-tracking application Pokemon Sleep allows players to research sleep patterns and styles. They can match their sleep style and catch their desired Pokemon in the field. Monsters they see will possess two types of skills; Main and Sub Skills. Main Skill is the primary one that is common throughout the same species. Sub Skill is an uncommon secondary skill, even in the same species.

These are essential if players want to increase team potential. Main skills such as Charge Strength M can increase Snorlax's Strength by 880, and Charge Energy can restore 12 energy to the player.

Conversely, Sub Skills such as Dream Shard Bonus helps players earn more Dream Shards. With that said, here is everything players need to know about leveling up skills in Pokemon Sleep.

Leveling up Skills in Pokemon Sleep

Increase sleep score to increase skill level (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Players wanting to level up Pokemon skills in Pokemon Sleep must sleep for a more extended period. They must collect enough Sleep Points (in-game currency) to upgrade their Main and Sub Skills.

Players must collect 1800 Sleep Points to level up Main Skill and 1400 in-game currency to upgrade Sub Skills. They must head to the Premium Exchange store and buy Skill Seeds with Sleep Points. Collecting enough Skill Seeds is essential if players want high-level skills for their companion.

Those looking to upgrade both skills would need to gather 3200 Sleep Points. Since sleeping for 8 hours and 30 minutes grants trainers 100 Sleep Points, it would take many sleep sessions to catch up with the points.

Remember, Pokemon Sleep users can trigger Main Skills' various effects by interacting with the Pokemon. These are specific to each pocket monster; those who catch the same species will get the same Main Skills.

Players can unlock Sub Skills after reaching a certain stage, unlike Main Skills. These Pokemon skills help them achieve research objectives more quickly because it provides boosts and benefits to assist them.

Can you change skills in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon in the Helper Team (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Unfortunately, Pokemon Sleep players cannot change Main Skills and Sub Skills. They can unlock it, though. They must recruit desired Pokemon skills and add them to the Helper Pokemon to unlock Main Skill.

Here is the list of Main Skills in this sleep-tracking app.

Charge Strength M.

Cooking Power-Up S

Charge Strength S

Extra Helpful S

Charge Energy S

Metronome

Here is the list of Sub Skills in this mobile game.

Berry Finding S

Helping Bonus

Dream Shard Bonus

Helping Speed M

Ingredient Finder M.

Helping Speed S

Ingredient Finder S

Inventory Up L

Research EXP Bonus

Inventory Up M

Skill Level Up S

Skill Trigger M

Inventory Up S

Skill Trigger S

Although users cannot change Skills, they can level them up to increase their effects. The higher their level is, the higher the effect gets.