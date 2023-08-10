Pokemon Sleep Biscuits: All types, how to get, and more

Unlike the other titles in the Pokemon franchise, where you have to actively grind for your favorite creatures, Pokemon Sleep does all the hard work for you. It brings a few creatures at random to your session while you sleep every night, and all you need to do when you wake up is catch them.

In this game, the mechanism involved with catching creatures differs from the one you're familiar with in the other titles. You don’t use Poke Balls. Instead, you use Poke Biscuits. This article will walk you through everything you need to know about Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep.

All types of Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep

There are a total of five different types of Biscuits in the game:

Poke Biscuit

Great Biscuit

Master Biscuit

Bonus Biscuit

Premium Bonus Biscuit

Poke Biscuits

The in-game description of this biscuit reads:

“A treat that will make a Pokemon a little more friendly toward you. This biscuit gives one friendship point.”

This is the cheapest biscuit available in Pokemon Sleep and helps increase your friendship point by 1 with the critter you feed this to.

Great Biscuits

The in-game description of this biscuit reads:

“A nice treat that will make a Pokemon quite a bit more friendly toward you. This biscuit gives three friendship points.”

While not the best, this biscuit is definitely an upgrade from the previous entry. It increases your friendship level by 3 points.

Master Biscuits

The in-game description of this biscuit reads:

“A special treat that will make a Pokemon as friendly as can be. This biscuit maxes out friendship points.”

This is the best variety of biscuits you can get in Pokemon Sleep, and one of these will completely fill up the friendship bar of the creature you feed it to.

Bonus Biscuits

The in-game description of this biscuit reads:

“Daily bonus biscuit which can be used to feed Pokemon to befriend them. This biscuit gives three friendship points.”

As a free-to-play player, you will get this bonus item daily when you log into Pokemon Sleep.

Premium Bonus Biscuits

The in-game description of this biscuit reads:

“Daily bonus biscuit for Premium Pass subscribers, which can be used to feed Pokemon to befriend them. This biscuit gives four friendship points.”

If you buy the Premium Pass in Pokemon Sleep, you will receive many added benefits. One of them is a Premium Bonus Biscuit that you can feed to the creatures in the game and increase your friendship level by 4 points.

How to get Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep?

There are three ways in which you can get biscuits in the game:

Sleep Sessions

Daily Bonus

The General Store

Completing certain Achievements

Daily Bonus

This is the easiest way to get biscuits in Pokemon Sleep. If you are a free-to-play player, you can claim one Bonus Biscuit daily. If you have the Premium Pass, you can claim one Premium Bonus Biscuit daily.

Sleep Sessions

Keeping a tab on your sleep cycle every night using the Sleep app can not only keep your creatures happy but also give you handy benefits. One such benefit comes in the form of Biscuits. So, make sure you track your sleep every night.

The General Store

If you want to purchase anything in Pokemon Sleep, you will have to come to the General Store. Here, you can purchase two types of Biscuits:

Poke Biscuit: 180 gems

Great Biscuit: 600 gems

The Regular Exchange

You can exchange your Sleep Points for certain items in the Regular Exchange store. Here, you can purchase the following types of Biscuits:

Poke Biscuit: 150 sleep points

Master Biscuit: 4,000 sleep points

Completing certain Achievements

As you progress through the various levels in the game, you will be completing missions and achievements, and for that, you will receive Biscuits as rewards.

Why are Biscuits used in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokémon Sleep OUT NOW! @PokemonSleep (sorry for the lack of audio I got too excited and forgot to record it) I got Psyduck!!!(sorry for the lack of audio I got too excited and forgot to record it) pic.twitter.com/ENsrvVhex6

You can track your sleep using the Sleep app every night. Upon waking up, you will be greeted by creatures that get attracted to you by Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. In order to catch them, you must increase your friendship level by filling up the friendship meter. You can feed Biscuits to these creatures, increasing the friendship level.

Once you reach the maximum friendship level, you can recruit the creature as a new Helper in the game.

How to use Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep?

As mentioned, you will be greeted by a few creatures when you wake up after your nap. Once you finish researching these creatures, you will go into Snack Time. This is when you feed Biscuits to these creatures in order to increase your friendship level.

Remember that you should only increase your friendship level with the creature you want to catch.

That covers everything you need to know about Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep. If you want to learn about the best Helper Pokemon in this game, you can read this article.