Pikachu sings adorable Happy Birthday to Pokemon fan from Pokemon GO Plus+

Pokemon fans had to wait seven years for an update to the ancient auto-catcher, the Pokemon GO Plus+. The new Pokemon GO Plus+ was released a month back and took the Pokemon community by storm. While people do have mixed opinions about this new, updated auto-catcher for GO, it was a much-needed upgrade for people who rely a lot on these devices to play their favorite game.

People have been on the fence about the new GO Plus+ as it comes with an expensive price tag of almost $60 USD while not meeting certain expectations that many people had from this device. However, despite coming with many pitfalls, there have been instances when this device unexpectedly amused the user.

In this article, we will look at how GO Plus+ has positively affected the Pokemon community since its release.

How has the Pokemon community reacted to the Pokemon GO Plus+?

The Pokemon Company has had to deal with a lot of criticism regarding the newly released GO Plus+, from being overpriced to posing a serious threat to the safety of the users. However, that has not deterred trainers worldwide from buying and testing it.

People who were in favor of the new Plus+ have been thoroughly enjoying the features that it comes with. Only recently, a trainer shared their experience with the GO Plus+ for people to cherish. They posted a video on Twitter that showed Pikachu singing a Happy Birthday song for them on their birthday. Pokemon fans were overjoyed upon witnessing this event, and it was an overall wholesome event.

A trainer, who goes by the username “PokeTrainerElla," shared the video saying:

“How I woke up this morning. Happy Birthday to me!”

The trainer was referring to the Pikachu singing Happy Birthday. There were a few trainers who were really surprised to see that the GO Plus+ has this feature where Pikachu sings for you on your birthday. Twitter use “JJazzbliss,” said:

“It sings Happy Birthday??? OMGGGG! Also happy birthdaayyy!!!”

It is safe to say that they were totally blown away when they discovered they could get the Pikachu in their Pokemon GO Plus+ to wish her on her special occasion!

We can see the theme of shock and amazement being reflected in the comments made by a few other trainers who cared to share their experiences with the singing Pikachu in the GO Plus+. Trainer “Blixzell” said:

“When it said it makes sounds i was thinking beeps and boops. Scared the absolute snot out of me when i heard Pikachus's lullaby the first time”

That is a funny comment indeed, but it goes to show that people were surprised when Pikachu began to sing out of the blue.

Whether Niantic forgot to advertise this feature or whether they intentionally kept it a secret is unknown, but it is entertaining the users.

How to use the Pokemon GO Plus+ in Pokemon GO?

You will have to follow these steps to connect your Pokemon GO Plus+ with the Pokemon GO app:

If you previously owned an auto-catcher, you must unpair that device from your app.

Once that is done, you must press the big circular button in the middle of the device.

Once your GO Plus+ is on, open the Pokemon GO app and click “Connected Devices and Services” under settings.

The Pokemon GO Plus+ device should pop up under “Available Devices.”

Tap on it, and your pairing should be complete.

Then click the button on the top of the GO Plus+ and the big button in the middle to finalize the pairing.

There is a lot more left to learn about the Pokemon GO Plus+. If you are unsure about spending $60 on this auto-catcher, you should read our article here to help you make the right decision.