Pokemon GO: Shiny Spiritomb guide

The first of the 2023 Halloween events in Pokemon GO has been a major success so far. After an array of tragically flop events, Niantic finally gave something that Pokemon GO players genuinely enjoy. Besides the debut of a few brand-new Pocket Monsters, you will also encounter a few significantly rare creatures.

Spiritomb was originally introduced in this title all the way back in 2018. Since then, this beast has made a few appearances in GO, and if you have missed out on previous events, now is a good time to pull your socks up. While this Pokemon is a rare encounter in this game, a shiny variant might feel like a myth, but it does exist.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Shiny Spiritomb in Pokemon GO, including how to catch one, whether it is worth the grind, and more.

How to catch Shiny Spiritomb in Pokemon GO

Shiny Spiritomb, as seen in the main series

Even though Spiritomb is not a legendary or mythical Pocket Monster, its shiny rate stays perma-boosted all year round.

As a result, you will be able to encounter Shiny Spiritomb once out of 64 encounters. Since you can only acquire this creature through research, an encounter will totally depend on your luck.

Spiritomb Limited Research in Pokemon GO

This research started on October 19, 2023, at 10 am local time. You can participate in this limited research until October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

The main reward that most players have their eyes fixated on is Spiritomb. The rest of them revolve around other Ghost-type monsters.

You will have to do the following tasks for the Spiritomb Limited Research:

Earn 1,080 Stardust.

Earn 1,080 XP.

Make 108 Nice Throws.

Make 108 Curveball Throws.

Use 108 Berries to catch monsters.

Earn 10,800 XP.

Spin eight PokeStops or Gym Discs.

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gym Discs.

Rewards in the Spiritomb Limited Research in Pokemon GO

You will get the following rewards for completing each of the tasks mentioned above:

An encounter with Misdreavus . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Yamask . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Pumpkaboo . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Phantump . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Shuppet . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Litwick . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Gastly . It can be shiny if you are lucky.

. It can be shiny if you are lucky. An encounter with Drifloon. It can be shiny if you are lucky.

