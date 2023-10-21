Pokemon GO Spiritomb guide: How to catch, shiny odds, and more

Pokemon GO is currently celebrating one of its best events in keeping with the spirit of the spooky season. Players are currently enjoying the first part of 2023's Halloween event in this title. This content commenced on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Out of all the Pocket Monsters that have been featured in Halloween 2023, Spiritomb has been getting a fair bit of attention. It was first introduced in Pokemon GO all the way back in 2018. During that year’s Halloween event, players were able to catch this creature by completing the “A Spooky Message” Special Research Task.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about catching a Spiritomb in Pokemon GO, including how to find it and its shiny odds.

How to catch Spiritomb in Pokemon GO

Spiritomb, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The spooky season has introduced a lot of new Pocket Monsters. While Spiritomb is not a newcomer, it is one of the rarest creatures to return to this title. So, if you were unable to add one to your collection earlier, this Halloween event is your perfect opportunity to do so.

During the 2023 Halloween event, you can catch Spiritomb by completing the “Spiritomb Limited Research Story”.

Even though the Halloween event will end on October 26, 2023, you will have until October 31, 2023, to finish this content. Do not miss out on this opportunity, as Spiritomb is a very rare creature to come by.

Can Spiritomb be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for the Halloween event in GO (Image via Niantic)

Yes. You can encounter a shiny variant of Spiritomb in this game. Despite not being a rare entity in GO like legendary and mythical beasts, it enjoys a fairly good shiny rate.

Usually, creatures that are of normal rarity have terrible shiny odds. You might encounter one such variant after 500 encounters. That is not the case with Spiritomb, however.

Thanks to its rarity, you can stumble upon a shiny Spiritomb once every 64 encounters. While that number might seem enticing, coming across this creature so many times will be a mammoth feat by itself.

That’s all you need to know about catching a Spiritomb in this game. If you want to learn more about the Halloween event, you can read this article.