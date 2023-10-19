Best tips and tricks for Halloween Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Players were eagerly anticipating a better event after being let down by Pokemon GO's Harvest Festival. Finally, the wait is over, as Niantic just dropped a new event in the game. The first part of the 2023 Halloween event just went live, and it seems promising, to say the least. You can enjoy everything that comes with the event till October 26, 2023, 10 am local time.

In this article, we will walk you through everything about the 2023 Halloween Part 1 event in this game to help you make the most out of it.

All bonuses during the Halloween Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Halloween Part 1 (Image via Niantic)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during the first part of the 2023 Halloween event:

You will get twice the amount of Candies and extra Candy XL for hatching Pokemon during this event.

There will be an increased chance of getting extra Candies for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

What Pokemon should you focus on during the 2023 Halloween Part 1 event in Pokemon GO?

You will come across the following wild spawns during the event:

Ekans along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Zubat along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Alolan Meowth along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 64 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 64 encounters) Gastly along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Haunter

Spinarak along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Misdreavus along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Poochyena along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Shuppet along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Drifloon along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Litwick along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Phantump along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters)

along with its shiny variant (Shiny odds: 1 out of 512 encounters) Sandygast

Out of all these spawns, you should direct your attention towards Shiny Phantump as it is making its debut. Also, Trevenant is an absolute menace in the Pokemon GO Battle League. So, you should definitely grind for a Shiny Phantump with decent PvP IVs.

You will encounter two more new Pokemon in this event – Greavard and Houndstone. Both these creatures made their debut in Pokemon GO, along with their shiny variants. You can find Greavard featured in 3-star Raid during the Halloween event in Pokemon GO.

Is Houndstone good in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Greavard and Shiny Houndstone (Image via Niantic)

Houndstone is a pure Ghost-type Pocket Monster. It has an attack stat of 186, a defense stat of 195, and a stamina stat of 176. From these numbers, you can tell that Houndstone does not have the stats to be a good Ghost-type raid or gym attacker.

However, it is fairly usable in the PvP battles, but then again, you have creatures like Gengar and Trevenant that outclass Houndstone even on its good days.

Are eggs worth focusing on during the Halloween event in Pokemon GO?

Since you won’t be getting a lesser hatch distance bonus, we don’t feel you should waste any time grinding eggs.

However, if you need Candies for Munchlax, Riolu, or Yamask, hatching them during the event will give you extra Candies.