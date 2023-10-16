Pokemon GO Shiny Greavard and Shiny Houndstone

Pokemon GO greeted the spooky season with the Harvest Festival event. While this event will last almost a week, this is not the only event Niantic has planned for GO. There is much more in store for the players of this title. The Halloween Part 1 event will set foot in the world of GO very soon, and it is one you won’t want to miss.

The Halloween Part 1 event in GO is going to feature a lot of cool Pocket Monsters. Most of the featured creatures will be centered around the spooky season. While you will encounter a few old creatures like Shuppet and Litwick, this event will also bring a few brand-new creatures to GO. Greavard and Houndstone will be making their debuts through this event.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Shiny Greavard and Shiny Houndstone in this game, including how to catch these creatures and evolve Shiny Greavard into a Shiny Houndstone.

How to catch Greavard in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Greavard (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

During the Halloween Part 1 event, you will be able to encounter Greavard in raids. You will also be able to receive this creature as a reward for completing Time Research Tasks.

How to catch Houndstone in Pokemon GO?

While you cannot encounter Houndstone in any way, you can evolve one from a Greavard.

If you feed 50 Greavard Candies to the latter, you will get a Houndstone.

Can Greavard be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. Greavard will debut along with its shiny variant in the game. If you are lucky, you might get Shiny Greavard from the game's raids and Field Research tasks.

How to catch Shiny Greavard in Pokemon GO?

Like most normal spawns in the game, Greavard will have full shiny odds. This means that you might encounter Shiny Greavard if you catch 512 of these creatures.

The number could be lower if you are lucky, or it could be worse if you are having bad shiny luck.

How to catch Shiny Houndstone in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Houndstone (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

As of the writing of this article, Houndstone will not be available in the wild. So, you will not be able to encounter a shiny variant in the wild.

However, you can catch a Shiny Greavard and evolve it into a Shiny Houndstone. It will most likely be a Shiny Pokedex entry.

What does Greavard evolve into?

Greavard has only one stage of evolution. It evolves into a larger dog-like creature called Houndstone.

How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon GO?

You will need 50 Greavard Candies to evolve your Greavard into a Houndstone.

You can either catch a lot of Greavard to farm the Candies. Walk with it as your Buddy, or invest in Rare Candies to get the required quantity.

That is all you need to know about Shiny Greavard and Shiny Houndstone. To learn more about the Halloween Part 1 event, follow our Pokemon section for more articles.