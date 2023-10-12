Pokemon GO Shiny Bellsprout, Shiny Weepinbell, Shiny Victreebel guide

If you play Pokemon GO regularly, you will know that Bellsprout is a fairly common wild spawn. However, if you are someone who has trouble encountering this Pocket Monster in the game, the Harvest Festival might just be the event for you. This event will go live on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time and end on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

There will be a lot of interesting Pocket Monsters featured in the Harvest Festival. Smoliv will be making its debut. Shiny Pumpkaboo is another creature that is going to turn some heads, but we are here for Bellsprout. If you want to know how you can catch a Shiny Bellsprout, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to know to get a Shiny Bellsprout, Shiny Weepinbell, and Shiny Victreebel in the title.

How to get a Shiny Bellsprout during the Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Bellsprout (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, during the Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO, there will be an increased rate of wild encounters, and Bellsprout will be in the spawn pool.

While the spawns will be more frequent, the shiny odds of this creature will still be normal (one in roughly 512 encounters). You can play this event for five days, so if you grind hard enough, you might just get yourself a Shiny Bellsprout.

How to get a Shiny Weepinbell during the Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Weepinbell (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since Bellsprout has a regular spawn rate in Pokemon GO, the same holds true for its first-stage evolution, Weepinbell. However, an encounter with this creature in the wild is not a common occurrence. This Pocket Monster's spawn rate is lower than that of Bellsprout, and it will likely not be in the spawn pool during the Harvest Festival.

As a result, the best way to get yourself a Shiny Weepinbell would be to evolve it from a Shiny Bellsprout. You will need 25 Bellsprout Candies to evolve a Shiny Bellsprout into a Shiny Weepinbell.

How to get a Shiny Victreebel during the Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Victreebel (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Similar to Shiny Weepinbell, it is easier to get a Shiny Victreebel by evolving it from a lower-stage evolution. You will need 100 Bellsprout Candies to evolve Shiny Victreebel from Shiny Weepinbell.