With the first part of the 2023 Halloween event up and running in Pokemon GO, you'll come across several Ghost-type creatures in the wild. One of the more common wild spawns will be Phantump. If you're lucky, you might also encounter a Shiny Phantump, who debuted through this Halloween event.

Phantump evolves into Trevenant if you feed it 200 Phantump Candies. In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Trevenant in Pokemon GO, including each creature's attacks and the opponents you can defeat.

Best team for Trevenant in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Trevenant in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Trevenant in the Great League:

Trevenant in the Lead

Registeel as the Safe Swap

Lanturn as the Closer

Trevenant will have a huge core-breaking potential in this team. Given that fliers take neutral damage from Grass-type creatures, you will have a lot of success with Trevenant in this team.

With Registeel and Lanturn supporting Trevenant, this team can deal with most of the top meta attackers in the Great League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Trevenant Shadow Claw Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Registeel Lock On Zap Cannon, Focus Blast Lanturn Spark Surf, Thunderbolt

With this composition, you can deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, Registeel, Gligar, Swampert, Steelix, Galarian Stunfisk, Scrafty, Sableye, Pelipper, Mandibuzz, Cresselia, Vigoroth, Alolan Ninetales, Jellicent, and Defense Forme Deoxys.

Best team for Trevenant in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Trevenant in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Trevenant in the Ultra League:

Trevenant in the Lead

Registeel as the Safe Swap

Shadow Charizard as the Closer

Trevenant is extremely strong in the current meta of the Ultra League. Pairing it up with Registeel as the Safe Swap and Shadow Charizard at the back, you are bound to have some great matchups with this particular team.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Trevenant Shadow Claw Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Registeel Lock On Zap Cannon, Focus Blast Shadow Charizard Wing Attack Dragon Claw, Blast Burn

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Cresselia, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Greedent, Aurorus, Tapu Fini, Mandibuzz, Dubwool, Swampert, Pidgeot, Poliwrath, Walrein, Golisopod, Guzzlord, Jellicent, and Gliscor.

Can you build a team for Trevenant in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

Trevenant does have sufficient stats to make a splash in the open Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League. So, while you can form a team with this creature for this format of the GO Battle League, we would advise you to go for alternatives like Gengar and Altered Forme Giratina.