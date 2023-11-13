5 must-have shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023

Shiny monsters are in high demand in Pokemon games, and Pokemon GO is no exception. From diehard collectors to causal ones, everyone likes to get them. The next event on the line is the Fashion Week 2023. This occasion will allow players to get their hands on the shinies they adore the most. However, the encounter is not guaranteed. So, for example, those who want Pikachu with a fashionable outfit can spend time on wild encounters rather than other activities.

The event focuses on several unique and dashing monsters. While some wear beanies to jazz up their appearance, others put on hats, glasses, and bow ties. These garments increase the featured monsters' appeal, attractiveness, and fandom. This article lists five critters you should not miss out on catching in Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023.

Shiny Fashionable Kirlia and 4 more shiny Pokemon to collect in Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023

1) Shiny Fashionable Dragonite

Shiny Fashionable Dragonite (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Fashionable Dragonite looks gentle in Pokemon GO Fashion Week. The reason for considering it such is because of the garments it sports. Unlike other fighters, this shiny Pocket Monster wears black glasses on its forehead. When looking at it from afar, you may mistake the glass for its eyes.

This shiny Pokemon's black bow tie and black glass beautifully contrast its green body. On top of that, the color and the outfit of this form give more aesthetic pleasure than the regular version. Thus, this is the right time to hunt shiny Fashionable Dragonite, or else you might have to wait for other events that feature it. Who knows when this critter will appear again?

Encounter method: 3-Star Raids.

2) Shiny Fashionable Kirlia

Shiny Kirlia's getup (Image via Niantic)

One might not take their eyes off Shiny Fashionable Kirlia's beauty and design in Pokemon GO. Even without wearing any outfits, the monster has enchantment to its advantage. This attractive factor is the explanation for why hunters pursue their hunt. The shiny Pocket Monster boasts vibrant colors with this new costume.

Shiny Fashionable Kirlia looks elegant with its black hat and bow tie. It has sky blue hair and body, orange/yellow ears, and a white tutu-like outfit that covers most of its body. Its stance is similar to that of a dancer.

Encounter method: 3-Star Raid Battle.

3) Shiny Fashionable Wooper

Shiny Wooper's outfit (Image via Niantic)

There are several shiny Pocket Monsters sporting fabulous costumes in the Pokemon GO Fashion Week event. Nonetheless, Shiny Fashionable Wooper outshines competitors in design and awesomeness. The black beanie on top of its head enhances its adorable face and takes the fashion to the next level. Although Shiny Wooper is an amphibious critter, the beanie stylizes its appearance, making it look like a human.

Shiny Fashionable Wooper boasts light purple body coloring, a light black marking on its belly, and orange color branching gills in Pokemon GO. Its face looks like an emoji if we remove its gills. And with the added outfit, the monster looks like an expression of human happiness.

Encounter method: 1-Star Raid Battle, 5 KM Eggs, and wild spawns.

4) Shiny Pichu with summer flair

Shiny Pichu with summer flair (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Pichu is a cute baby pocket monster in Pokemon GO that can entice collectors with its appearance. It doesn’t need a costume to be adorable, but any outfit adds an extra impression layer and changes its look. Shiny Pichu with summer flair has a pale yellow body coloring, and its angular ear-tips, collar, and tail have a black shade. The pink blush mark on its cheek increases its appeal.

Moreover, the brown hat and the black glasses perfectly suit Shiny Pichu with summer flair. The Fashion Week event offers monsters of different appearance and style. If we have to say what it looks like, then it somewhat resembles a cowboy. Its get-up is similar to that of a cowboy's costume.

Encounter method: In 5 km Eggs.

5) Shiny Pikachu with summer flair

Shiny Pikachu with summer flair (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Pikachu with summer flair has a hat and a glass as its costume for the Pokemon GO Fashion Week. The outfit is similar to that of Pichu in this event, but it is slightly different than Pikachu in terms of coloring and design. It has a light brown hat with a green band. Both monsters have summer flair fashion, and they look similar from afar but are entirely distinct. Shiny Pikachu’s costume is more vibrant and more fashionable.

Pikachu is a top fan-favorite Pocket Monster that has captivated millions of hearts. In the anime, the monster is seen wearing multiple costumes, and each clothing it wears changes its appearance. This Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 occasion offers a chance to obtain a Shiny Pikachu with a summer get-up.

Encounter method: Wild encounters.

You might encounter these five shiny fighters in this event, but they are not guaranteed encounters. Pocket monsters like Shinx, Smoochum, Sneasel, and others are featured in different event sections. Catch them all!