Pokemon GO Dragonite raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO players will be able to celebrate Fashion Week this week. During this event, you will encounter Dragonite in GO’s three-star raids. Dragonite has a strikingly iconic design. It has always been a highly sought-after beast, not only in this game but also in the main series.
You will be able to encounter this monster in three-star raids from November 15, at 10 am local time, through November 19, at 8 pm local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Dragonite. We will also talk about the moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
What are the best counters to use against Dragonite in Pokemon GO?
Being a dual Dragon- and Flying-type beast, Dragonite is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:
- Ice
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Rock
Dragonite is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Fire
- Grass
- Ground
- Water
Best Mega Evolutions to use against Dragonite in raids:
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Ampharos
Best Pokemon to use against Dragonite in raids:
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Mamoswine
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Weavile
- Weavile
- Glaceon
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Vanilluxe
- Kyurem
- Articuno
- Beartic
- Mr. Rime
What are the best moves to beat Dragonite in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Dragonite is vulnerable to Dragon-, Fairy-, Ice-, and Rock-type beasts.
Recommended moves to counter Dragonite in raids:
Fast moves:
You can use monsters with the following Fast moves:
- Powder Snow
- Ice Fang
- Dragon Breath
- Rock Throw
- Ice Shard
- Frost Breath
- Confusion
- Dragon Tail
- Lick
- Volt Switch
- Lock-On
Charged moves:
You can use monsters with the following Charged moves:
- Weather Ball
- Outrage
- Draco Meteor
- Ice Beam
- Dazzling Gleam
- Moonblast
- Ice Punch
- Blizzard
- Avalanche
- Shadow Ball
- Dragon Pulse
- Dragon Claw
- Rock Slide
Dragonite’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Dragonite comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
Dragonite can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Dragon Tail
- Steel Wing
- Dragon Breath
Charged moves:
Dragonite can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Outrage
- Hurricane
- Hyper Beam
- Draco Meteor
- Dragon Pulse
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Dragonite in Pokemon GO
Dragonite will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,599 to 2,709 at level 25 with windy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,079 to 2,167 at level 20
Weather effects on Dragonite raids in Pokemon GO
The counters you use against Dragonite will be affected by the following weather conditions:
- Sunny weather will not boost any of the counters to Dragonite
- Cloudy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fairy-type moves
- Partly cloudy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Rock-type moves
- Snowy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Ice-type moves
- Windy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Dragon-type moves
Can you solo defeat Dragonite in Pokemon GO?
It is possible to defeat Dragonite by yourself in GO. Read this article to know how.
Can Dragonite be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes. Dragonite will have a shiny variant. If you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Dragonite once in 500 encounters.