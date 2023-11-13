Pokemon GO Dragonite raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO players will be able to celebrate Fashion Week this week. During this event, you will encounter Dragonite in GO’s three-star raids. Dragonite has a strikingly iconic design. It has always been a highly sought-after beast, not only in this game but also in the main series.

You will be able to encounter this monster in three-star raids from November 15, at 10 am local time, through November 19, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Dragonite. We will also talk about the moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best counters to use against Dragonite in Pokemon GO?

Fashion Week in GO (Image via Niantic)

Being a dual Dragon- and Flying-type beast, Dragonite is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

Rock

Dragonite is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Ground

Water

Best Mega Evolutions to use against Dragonite in raids:

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Ampharos

Best Pokemon to use against Dragonite in raids:

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Weavile

Glaceon

Shadow Mewtwo

Vanilluxe

Kyurem

Articuno

Beartic

Mr. Rime

What are the best moves to beat Dragonite in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Dragonite is vulnerable to Dragon-, Fairy-, Ice-, and Rock-type beasts.

Recommended moves to counter Dragonite in raids:

Fast moves:

You can use monsters with the following Fast moves:

Powder Snow

Ice Fang

Dragon Breath

Rock Throw

Ice Shard

Frost Breath

Confusion

Dragon Tail

Lick

Volt Switch

Lock-On

Charged moves:

You can use monsters with the following Charged moves:

Weather Ball

Outrage

Draco Meteor

Ice Beam

Dazzling Gleam

Moonblast

Ice Punch

Blizzard

Avalanche

Shadow Ball

Dragon Pulse

Dragon Claw

Rock Slide

Dragonite’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Dragonite comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Dragonite can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Dragon Tail

Steel Wing

Dragon Breath

Charged moves:

Dragonite can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Outrage

Hurricane

Hyper Beam

Draco Meteor

Dragon Pulse

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Dragonite will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,599 to 2,709 at level 25 with windy weather boost

2,599 to 2,709 at level 25 with windy weather boost Non-weather boosted: 2,079 to 2,167 at level 20

Weather effects on Dragonite raids in Pokemon GO

The counters you use against Dragonite will be affected by the following weather conditions:

Sunny weather will not boost any of the counters to Dragonite

Cloudy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fairy-type moves

Partly cloudy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Rock-type moves

Snowy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Ice-type moves

Windy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Dragon-type moves

Can you solo defeat Dragonite in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Garchomp is a good counter to Dragonite (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

It is possible to defeat Dragonite by yourself in GO.

Can Dragonite be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. Dragonite will have a shiny variant. If you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Dragonite once in 500 encounters.