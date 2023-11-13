How to solo defeat Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids

November marks the return of Fashionable Dragonite to Pokemon GO’s 3-star raids. This pseudo-legendary Pocket Monster has always been highly sought-after since its release in the Pokemon franchise. The same has been true for the mobile AR title as well. You can participate in Fashionable Dragonite raids from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Fashionable Dragonite raids in this game. With the right counters and a nice quantity of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat Fashionable Dragonite in the upcoming 3-star raids in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?

Fashion Week in GO (Image via Niantic)

Dragonite is a dual Dragon and Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this pseudo-legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ice

Fairy

Dragon

Rock

The dual elemental typing of Dragonite makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Fight

Fire

Grass

Ground

Water

Being a 3-star legendary raid boss, Fashionable Dragonite will have a Combat Power (CP) of 24,343. It will boast an attack stat of 263. Besides being one of the hardest-hitting raid bosses, Dragonite has a decent bulk, too.

Fashionable Dragonite is a very tanky Pokemon with a stamina stat of 209. If you have the right set of high-level counters, you will be able to defeat this dragon alone.

How to prepare for solo Fashionable Dragonite raids in Pokemon GO

Avatars during Fashion Week (Image via Niantic)

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Fashionable Dragonite, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Ice, Fairy, Dragon, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters. One maxed Mega beast with one of these elemental typings would be ideal to use against Fashionable Dragonite.

Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Fashionable Dragonite:

Shadow Mamoswine

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Gardevoir

Shadow Weavile

Mega Glalie

Mamoswine

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Abomasnow

Glaceon

Shadow Articuno

Kyurem

Besides a strong team to fight against Fashionable Dragonite, you will need a large supply of healing items. Even though Dragonite will not be a hard nut to crack, you can expect multiple creatures from your team to faint during the raid.

As a result, you must have at least four to five Max Revives and Max Potions. Regular Revives and Potions work fine, too. That being said, you should try to get at least one more high-level trainer to help you with Fashionable Dragonite raids in Pokemon GO.