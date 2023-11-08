Best teams for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Garchomp is a great Dragon- and Ground-type attacker that you can use for your PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. It boasts amazing stats you can use to your advantage in this game's competitive scene. If you don’t have a Garchomp in your collection, you can acquire one during the upcoming Mega Garchomp Raid Day.

This article will discuss the best teams for that creature and its Shadow variant in Pokemon GO. It will also mention the attacks of all the Pocket Monsters in those lineups.

Best team for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Garchomp in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Garchomp and its Shadow variant in the Great League is the same:

Chesnaught in the Lead

Dewgong as the Safe Swap

Garchomp/Shadow Garchomp as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Chesnaught: Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Superpower as the Charged moves.

Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Superpower as the Charged moves. Dewgong: Ice Shard as the Fast move, along with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves.

Ice Shard as the Fast move, along with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves. Garchomp/Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Sand Tomb and Outrage as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Carbink, Gligar, Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye, Vigoroth, Quagsire, and Jellicent.

Best team for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Garchomp in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in the Ultra League:

Shadow Garchomp/Garchomp in the Lead

Shadow Muk as the Safe Swap

Golisopod as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Garchomp/Garchomp: Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Sand Tomb and Outrage as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Sand Tomb and Outrage as the Charged moves. Shadow Muk: Poison Jab as the Fast move along with Dark Pulse and Thunder Punch as the Charged moves.

Poison Jab as the Fast move along with Dark Pulse and Thunder Punch as the Charged moves. Golisopod: Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Liquidation and X-Scissor as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Cresselia, Cobalion, Virizion, Dubwool, Mandibuzz, Tapu Fini, Swampert, Poliwrath, Jellicent, Guzzlord, Walrein, and Scrafty.

Best team for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Garchomp in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Garchomp and Shadow Garchomp in the Master League:

Xerneas in the Lead

Shadow Garchomp/Garchomp as the Safe Swap

Kyogre as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Xerneas: Bullet Punch as the Fast move, along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Bullet Punch as the Fast move, along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Sand Tomb and Outrage as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Sand Tomb and Outrage as the Charged moves. Kyogre: Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Surf and Origin Pulse as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Forme Giratina, Groudon, Dragonite, Xerneas, Rayquaza, Zekrom, Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, Origin Forme Giratina, Reshiram, Zarude, and Gyarados.