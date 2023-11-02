Pokemon GO - Best Electric Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup will kick off on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in this format of the Great League till Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2 pm PT. It is importnat to note that you can only play with Electric-type Pocket Monsters with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less. Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt are banned in this Cup.

In this article, we will walk you through the best picks for each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – that you can use to build your team in Pokemon GO.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition

1) Luxray or its shadow variant

Base stats

Attack: 138 (+20% for Shadow variant)

138 (+20% for Shadow variant) Defense: 98.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)

98.9 (-20% for Shadow variant) Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/12

0/15/12 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Hidden Power (Ground)

Hidden Power (Ground) Charged Moves: Psychic Fangs and Wild Charge

2) Magnezone and its shadow variant

Base stats

Attack: 134.9 (+20% for Shadow variant)

134.9 (+20% for Shadow variant) Defense: 120 (-20% for Shadow variant)

120 (-20% for Shadow variant) Stamina: 102

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/15

0/13/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Moves: Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

3) Alolan Graveler and its shadow variant

Base stats

Attack: 123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant)

123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant) Defense: 124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)

124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant) Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/15

0/14/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition

1) Lanturn

Base stats

Attack: 104.8

104.8 Defense: 104.8

104.8 Stamina: 194

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/14

0/13/14 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Moves: Surf and Thunderbolt

2) Manectric

Base stats

Attack: 142.4

142.4 Defense: 91.3

91.3 Stamina: 120

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/15

0/15/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charged Moves: Overheat and Psychic Fangs

3) Alolan Graveler and its shadow variant

Base stats

Attack: 123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant)

123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant) Defense: 124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)

124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant) Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/15

0/14/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition

1) Electrode

Base stats

Attack: 123

123 Defense: 127.2

127.2 Stamina: 116

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 1/15/15

1/15/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Moves: Foul Play and Hyper Beam

2) Galvantula

Base stats

Attack: 138.9

138.9 Defense: 93.7

93.7 Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/15

0/15/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Moves: Lunge and Energy Ball

3) Pawmot

Base stats

Attack: 144.4

144.4 Defense: 94.2

94.2 Stamina: 113

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15

2/15/15 Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Spark

Spark Charged Moves: Close Combat and Wild Charge

