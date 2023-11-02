Pokemon
  Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO - Best Electric Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO - Best Electric Cup: Great League Edition team choices

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 02, 2023 18:54 GMT
Best electric cup picks
Best picks for Electric Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup will kick off on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in this format of the Great League till Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2 pm PT. It is importnat to note that you can only play with Electric-type Pocket Monsters with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less. Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt are banned in this Cup.

In this article, we will walk you through the best picks for each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – that you can use to build your team in Pokemon GO.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition

Best Leads for Electric Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)
1) Luxray or its shadow variant

Base stats

  • Attack: 138 (+20% for Shadow variant)
  • Defense: 98.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)
  • Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/12
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Hidden Power (Ground)
  • Charged Moves: Psychic Fangs and Wild Charge

2) Magnezone and its shadow variant

Base stats

  • Attack: 134.9 (+20% for Shadow variant)
  • Defense: 120 (-20% for Shadow variant)
  • Stamina: 102

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Volt Switch
  • Charged Moves: Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

3) Alolan Graveler and its shadow variant

Base stats

  • Attack: 123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant)
  • Defense: 124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)
  • Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Volt Switch
  • Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition

Best Safe Swap/Switch for Electric Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)
1) Lanturn

Base stats

  • Attack: 104.8
  • Defense: 104.8
  • Stamina: 194

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/14
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Water Gun
  • Charged Moves: Surf and Thunderbolt

2) Manectric

Base stats

  • Attack: 142.4
  • Defense: 91.3
  • Stamina: 120

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Snarl
  • Charged Moves: Overheat and Psychic Fangs

Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition

Best Closers for Electric Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)
1) Electrode

Base stats

  • Attack: 123
  • Defense: 127.2
  • Stamina: 116

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 1/15/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Volt Switch
  • Charged Moves: Foul Play and Hyper Beam

2) Galvantula

Base stats

  • Attack: 138.9
  • Defense: 93.7
  • Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Fury Cutter
  • Charged Moves: Lunge and Energy Ball

3) Pawmot

Base stats

  • Attack: 144.4
  • Defense: 94.2
  • Stamina: 113

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Spark
  • Charged Moves: Close Combat and Wild Charge

You can read about the best teams for the Electric Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO in this article.

For more content regarding everything in this fictional universe, follow Sportskeeda's Pokemon hub.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
