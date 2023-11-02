Pokemon GO - Best Electric Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup will kick off on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in this format of the Great League till Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2 pm PT. It is importnat to note that you can only play with Electric-type Pocket Monsters with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less. Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt are banned in this Cup.
In this article, we will walk you through the best picks for each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – that you can use to build your team in Pokemon GO.
Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition
1) Luxray or its shadow variant
Base stats
- Attack: 138 (+20% for Shadow variant)
- Defense: 98.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)
- Stamina: 118
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/12
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Hidden Power (Ground)
- Charged Moves: Psychic Fangs and Wild Charge
2) Magnezone and its shadow variant
Base stats
- Attack: 134.9 (+20% for Shadow variant)
- Defense: 120 (-20% for Shadow variant)
- Stamina: 102
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Moves: Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
3) Alolan Graveler and its shadow variant
Base stats
- Attack: 123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant)
- Defense: 124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)
- Stamina: 118
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Rock Blast
Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition
1) Lanturn
Base stats
- Attack: 104.8
- Defense: 104.8
- Stamina: 194
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/14
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Water Gun
- Charged Moves: Surf and Thunderbolt
2) Manectric
Base stats
- Attack: 142.4
- Defense: 91.3
- Stamina: 120
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Snarl
- Charged Moves: Overheat and Psychic Fangs
3) Alolan Graveler and its shadow variant
Base stats
- Attack: 123.4 (+20% for Shadow variant)
- Defense: 124.9 (-20% for Shadow variant)
- Stamina: 118
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Rock Blast
Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Electric Cup: Great League Edition
1) Electrode
Base stats
- Attack: 123
- Defense: 127.2
- Stamina: 116
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 1/15/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Moves: Foul Play and Hyper Beam
2) Galvantula
Base stats
- Attack: 138.9
- Defense: 93.7
- Stamina: 124
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Fury Cutter
- Charged Moves: Lunge and Energy Ball
3) Pawmot
Base stats
- Attack: 144.4
- Defense: 94.2
- Stamina: 113
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15
- Candy XL not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Moves: Close Combat and Wild Charge
You can read about the best teams for the Electric Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO in this article.
For more content regarding everything in this fictional universe, follow Sportskeeda's Pokemon hub.