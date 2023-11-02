5 best Electric Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO players will soon witness the Electric Cup's return in the Great League. This special format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will start on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT), and will end a week later on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Since you will be playing in the Great League in this edition of the Electric Cup, you cannot use creatures that have a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or more.
Besides the Combat Power cap, there are two more restrictions in this Cup of the Pokemon GO Battle League that you need to keep in mind:
- You can only play with Electric-type Pocket Monsters.
- You cannot use Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt.
Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these to your creatures in Pokemon GO.
Top Electric Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League
1) Galvantula, Lanturn, and Luxray
The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League's Electric Cup is:
- Galvantula in the Lead
- Lanturn as the Safe Swap
- Luxray as the Closer
You can defeat the following creatures with this team:
- Lanturn
- Minun
- Hisuian Electrode
- Luxray
- Alolan Graveler
- Manectric
- Ampharos
- Dedenne
- Electivire
- Emolga
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
2) Galvantula, Hisuian Electrode, and Lanturn
The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League Electric Cup is:
- Galvantula in the Lead
- Hisuian Voltorb as the Safe Swap
- Lanturn as the Closer
You can defeat the following creatures with team:
- Lanturn
- Minun
- Hisuian Electrode
- Luxray
- Electrode
- Alolan Graveler
- Manectric
- Alolan Golem
- Ampharos
- Dedenne
- Electivire
- Emolga
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
3) Hisuian Electrode, Alolan Geodude, and Alolan Golem
The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League Electric Cup is:
- Hisuian Electrode in the Lead
- Alolan Graveler as the Safe Swap
- Alolan Golem as the Closer
You can defeat the following creatures with team:
- Lanturn
- Minun
- Galvantula
- Hisuian Electrode
- Luxray
- Electrode
- Alolan Graveler
- Manectric
- Alolan Golem
- Dedenne
- Electivire
- Emolga
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
4) Togedemaru, Manectric, and Luxray
The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Electric Cup is:
- Togedemaru in the Lead
- Manectric as the Safe Swap
- Luxray as the Closer
You can defeat the following creatures with team:
- Lanturn
- Minun
- Galvantula
- Luxray
- Hisuian Electrode
- Electrode
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Golem
- Ampharos
- Dedenne
- Electivire
- Emolga
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
5) Lanturn, Dedenne, and Magneton
The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Electric Cup is:
- Lanturn in the Lead
- Dedenne as the Safe Swap
- Magnezone as the Closer (You can also use a Magneton if you do not have a Magnezone. However, you will miss out on Magnezone's higher damage output and bulk.)
You can defeat the following creatures with team:
- Minun
- Luxray
- Hisuian Electrode
- Alolan Graveler
- Manectric
- Alolan Golem
- Ampharos
- Dedenne
- Electivire
- Emolga
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
These are some of the best teams that you can use in this chapter of the Electric Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.
