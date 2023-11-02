5 best Electric Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO players will soon witness the Electric Cup's return in the Great League. This special format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will start on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT), and will end a week later on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Since you will be playing in the Great League in this edition of the Electric Cup, you cannot use creatures that have a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or more.

Besides the Combat Power cap, there are two more restrictions in this Cup of the Pokemon GO Battle League that you need to keep in mind:

You can only play with Electric-type Pocket Monsters.

You cannot use Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt.

Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these to your creatures in Pokemon GO.

Top Electric Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Galvantula, Lanturn, and Luxray

Galvantula, Lanturn, and Luxray (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League's Electric Cup is:

Galvantula in the Lead

Lanturn as the Safe Swap

Luxray as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with this team:

Lanturn

Minun

Hisuian Electrode

Luxray

Alolan Graveler

Manectric

Ampharos

Dedenne

Electivire

Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Galvantula Fury Cutter Energy Ball, Lunge Lanturn Water Gun Thunderbolt, Surf Luxray Hidden Power Psychic Fangs*, Wild Charge

2) Galvantula, Hisuian Electrode, and Lanturn

Galvantula, Hisuian Electrode, and Lanturn (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League Electric Cup is:

Galvantula in the Lead

Hisuian Voltorb as the Safe Swap

Lanturn as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

Lanturn

Minun

Hisuian Electrode

Luxray

Electrode

Alolan Graveler

Manectric

Alolan Golem

Ampharos

Dedenne

Electivire

Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Galvantula Fury Cutter Energy Ball, Lunge Hisuian Electrode Thunder Shock Wild Charge, Energy Ball (Grass) Lanturn Water Gun Thunderbolt, Surf

3) Hisuian Electrode, Alolan Geodude, and Alolan Golem

Hisuian Electrode, Alolan Graveler, and Alolan Golem (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League Electric Cup is:

Hisuian Electrode in the Lead

Alolan Graveler as the Safe Swap

Alolan Golem as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

Lanturn

Minun

Galvantula

Hisuian Electrode

Luxray

Electrode

Alolan Graveler

Manectric

Alolan Golem

Dedenne

Electivire

Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Hisuian Electrode Thunder Shock Wild Charge, Energy Ball (Grass) Alolan Graveler Rock Throw Rock Blast, Stone Edge Alolan Golem Rock Throw Rock Blast, Stone Edge

4) Togedemaru, Manectric, and Luxray

Togedemaru, Manectric, and Luxray (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Electric Cup is:

Togedemaru in the Lead

Manectric as the Safe Swap

Luxray as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

Lanturn

Minun

Galvantula

Luxray

Hisuian Electrode

Electrode

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Golem

Ampharos

Dedenne

Electivire

Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Togedemaru Thunder Shock Fell Stinger, Wild Charge Manectric Snarl Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs Luxray Hidden Power Psychic Fangs*, Wild Charge

5) Lanturn, Dedenne, and Magneton

Lanturn, Dedenne, and Magnezone (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Electric Cup is:

Lanturn in the Lead

Dedenne as the Safe Swap

Magnezone as the Closer (You can also use a Magneton if you do not have a Magnezone. However, you will miss out on Magnezone's higher damage output and bulk.)

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

Minun

Luxray

Hisuian Electrode

Alolan Graveler

Manectric

Alolan Golem

Ampharos

Dedenne

Electivire

Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Lanturn Water Gun Thunderbolt, Surf Dedenne Tackle Play Rough, Discharge Magnezone Volt Switch Wild Charge, Mirror Shot

These are some of the best teams that you can use in this chapter of the Electric Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

Follow Sportskeeda's Pokemon hub for more content from the universe.