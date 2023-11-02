Pokemon
5 best Electric Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 02, 2023 13:42 GMT
Best teams for Electric cup
Best teams for Electric Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players will soon witness the Electric Cup's return in the Great League. This special format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will start on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT), and will end a week later on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Since you will be playing in the Great League in this edition of the Electric Cup, you cannot use creatures that have a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or more.

Besides the Combat Power cap, there are two more restrictions in this Cup of the Pokemon GO Battle League that you need to keep in mind:

  • You can only play with Electric-type Pocket Monsters.
  • You cannot use Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt.

Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these to your creatures in Pokemon GO.

Top Electric Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Galvantula, Lanturn, and Luxray

Galvantula, Lanturn, and Luxray (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League's Electric Cup is:

  • Galvantula in the Lead
  • Lanturn as the Safe Swap
  • Luxray as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with this team:

  • Lanturn
  • Minun
  • Hisuian Electrode
  • Luxray
  • Alolan Graveler
  • Manectric
  • Ampharos
  • Dedenne
  • Electivire
  • Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
GalvantulaFury Cutter
Energy Ball, Lunge
LanturnWater Gun
Thunderbolt, Surf
LuxrayHidden Power
Psychic Fangs*, Wild Charge

2) Galvantula, Hisuian Electrode, and Lanturn

Galvantula, Hisuian Electrode, and Lanturn (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League Electric Cup is:

  • Galvantula in the Lead
  • Hisuian Voltorb as the Safe Swap
  • Lanturn as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

  • Lanturn
  • Minun
  • Hisuian Electrode
  • Luxray
  • Electrode
  • Alolan Graveler
  • Manectric
  • Alolan Golem
  • Ampharos
  • Dedenne
  • Electivire
  • Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
GalvantulaFury Cutter
Energy Ball, Lunge
Hisuian ElectrodeThunder Shock
Wild Charge, Energy Ball (Grass)
LanturnWater Gun
Thunderbolt, Surf

3) Hisuian Electrode, Alolan Geodude, and Alolan Golem

Hisuian Electrode, Alolan Graveler, and Alolan Golem (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Pokemon GO Battle League Electric Cup is:

  • Hisuian Electrode in the Lead
  • Alolan Graveler as the Safe Swap
  • Alolan Golem as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

  • Lanturn
  • Minun
  • Galvantula
  • Hisuian Electrode
  • Luxray
  • Electrode
  • Alolan Graveler
  • Manectric
  • Alolan Golem
  • Dedenne
  • Electivire
  • Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
Hisuian ElectrodeThunder Shock
Wild Charge, Energy Ball (Grass)
Alolan GravelerRock Throw
Rock Blast, Stone Edge
Alolan GolemRock Throw
Rock Blast, Stone Edge

4) Togedemaru, Manectric, and Luxray

Togedemaru, Manectric, and Luxray (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Electric Cup is:

  • Togedemaru in the Lead
  • Manectric as the Safe Swap
  • Luxray as the Closer

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

  • Lanturn
  • Minun
  • Galvantula
  • Luxray
  • Hisuian Electrode
  • Electrode
  • Alolan Graveler
  • Alolan Golem
  • Ampharos
  • Dedenne
  • Electivire
  • Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
TogedemaruThunder Shock
Fell Stinger, Wild Charge
ManectricSnarl
Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs
LuxrayHidden Power
Psychic Fangs*, Wild Charge

5) Lanturn, Dedenne, and Magneton

Lanturn, Dedenne, and Magnezone (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Electric Cup is:

  • Lanturn in the Lead
  • Dedenne as the Safe Swap
  • Magnezone as the Closer (You can also use a Magneton if you do not have a Magnezone. However, you will miss out on Magnezone's higher damage output and bulk.)

You can defeat the following creatures with team:

  • Minun
  • Luxray
  • Hisuian Electrode
  • Alolan Graveler
  • Manectric
  • Alolan Golem
  • Ampharos
  • Dedenne
  • Electivire
  • Emolga

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
LanturnWater Gun
Thunderbolt, Surf
DedenneTackle
Play Rough, Discharge
MagnezoneVolt Switch
Wild Charge, Mirror Shot

These are some of the best teams that you can use in this chapter of the Electric Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

