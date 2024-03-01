How to get Poipole in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

You can now get Poipole in Pokemon GO, as it has finally made its debut in the game. Like with most new Pocket Monsters, you might be confused about the process of catching it. Players are often unsure about whether a certain creature will be available in the wild or if it is only obtainable through Research Tasks.

This article walks you through everything you need to know to get Poipole in Pokemon GO, including information about Shiny Poipole.

How to get Poipole in Pokemon GO

Poipole in the anime

You can get Poipole in Pokemon GO through the brand-new Special Research. It is obtainable through the World of Wonders Special Research, which is free of cost.

The World of Wonders Special Research in Pokemon GO is going to be available from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.

To get Poiple in Pokemon GO, you must complete the first page out of the five that come with the World of Wonders Special Research. This page comes with the following tasks:

Catch 20 Pokemon : You will get 10 Poke Balls once you complete this task.

: You will get 10 Poke Balls once you complete this task. Spin 10 PokeStops : You will receive seven Pinap Berries for completing this task.

: You will receive seven Pinap Berries for completing this task. Transfer 10 Pokemon: You will get seven Razz Berries for completing this task.

Once you complete these three tasks on the first page of the World of Wonders Special Research, you will be awarded:

803 Experience Points (XP)

An encounter with Poipole

You can take your time with the rest of the pages in the World of Wonders Special Research, as it will be available throughout the season.

Can Poipole spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO?

As of the writing of this article, Poipole cannot spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO. So, the only way to get Poipole is by completing the first page of the World of Wonders Special Research.

Can Poipole be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Poipole cannot be shiny in the game as of writing. Most Pocket Monsters usually come with their shiny variants when they make their debut in this game, but the same does not hold true for Poipole.

This is customary for Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, whose shiny versions normally join the fray at a much later time than the regular ones. So, Niantic might add Shiny Poipole to the game later this year.