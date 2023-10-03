How to get shiny Detective Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Niantic has released the second Detective Pikachu event for Pokemon GO. The event is part of the preparations for the release of Detective Pikachu Returns. In addition to Pocket Monsters with links to the new title being available in the wild, the developer is giving players the opportunity to find and catch the shiny version of the game’s flagship character: Detective Pikachu.

Though a costumed Pikachu is something every player has seen by now, many trainers may have missed out on the opportunity to catch it during the first event. Catching this new variant of the franchise's mascot is no easy task, so fans may want some pointers on how to do so.

Can Detective Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for the Detective Pikachu event in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

It has been confirmed on the official Pokemon GO website that Detective Pikachu can be found in its shiny form in-game.

Throughout the duration of the event, every Detective Pikachu that spawns will have a chance to appear in its shiny form. There is no exact way to increase the chances of a shiny species appearing. Players can only maximize the amount of chances they get by increasing the spawn rates.

Niantic's mobile spin-off has a feature that many players do not take into consideration when hunting for a shiny Pokemon. This is the passive weather boost the game implements depending on the climate of the place trainers are playing in. This boost directly impacts the elemental typings of the Pocket Monsters that spawn.

Using this mechanic, players will have the best chance of finding a shiny Detective Pikachu in rainy weather. This is because the condition boosts the spawn rate of Electric-type creatures like Pikachu.

Thankfully, standing out in a rainstorm is not the only way players can increase their odds of encountering a shiny Detective Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

Through the use of consumable items, trainers can also increase the odds of creatures spawning near them in the overworld. The most common of them all is Incense. The item works by attaching itself to the player once consumed. Afterwards, it increases the general spawn rate around the trainer's avatar as long as they remain mobile.

Another item players can use is the Lure Module. This item works similarly to the Incense, but they attach to Pokestops and gym locations instead of the player's overworld avatar. This makes playing in urban areas, where Pokestops are common, very advantageous, as trainers can sit in the safety of their homes during a rain storm and increase their chances of finding Detective Pikachu.

Both items are incredibly common as they can be purchased through the in-app store. For those who do not want to spend their hard-earned Pokecoins, the items can be obtained by spinning the photo disk located at every Pokestop and at every gym location. There are even some special research tasks that reward players with these items.