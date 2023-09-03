Pokemon GO players are eager to explore the Season of Adventures Abound's event lineups, and the next on the list is the Wooper Spotlight Hour. During the one-hour window, the spotlighted 'mon will appear more frequently in the wild. Using resources like Lure Module and Incense to boost the spawn rate is rewarding as you collect Wooper, Quagsire, Wooper Candy, and Stardust. These resources aid a trainer in evolving a Wooper into a Quagsire.

The season's first week, Niantic started with a 5-star Raid Battle featuring Kartana, Celesteela, and the Charmander Community Day Classic. This week, the Spotlight Hour will feature Wooper on September 5, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Focusing on this week, this article details the best movesets for Wooper and Quagsire in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Quagsire (Can Wooper and Quagsire be Shiny)?

How to evolve Wooper into Quagsire (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO September Spotlight Hour event will allow you to encounter Wooper in the wild. Although you can also find it in 1-star raids, you would require the best counters to influence the exploited weakness in raids.

On the contrary, attaching a Lure Module to a Pokestop and using Incenses in the exact location helps you catch Wooper and collect Candy simultaneously. Finding the area favorable to Wooper's weather effect can further boost the spawn rate.

The more Pokemon Candy you gather, the more perfect IVs Wooper you get to level up and evolve. Using the lure strategy, you can collect 50 Candies and evolve Wooper into Quagisre.

If you get lucky, you can even encounter a Shiny Wooper by participating in the Spotlight Hour as soon as it starts. Being double lucky means you can even evolve Shiny Wooper into Shiny Quagsire on the same day.

What are the best movesets for Wooper in Pokemon GO?

Wooper and Shiny Wooper best movesets (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Originating from the Johto region, Wooper boasts a max Pokemon GO CP of 725, with a stamina-centric stats spread. It has 75 Attack Power, 66 Defense Power, and 146 Stamina Power. Although the data are comparatively lower in the first stage, its weaknesses compensate for this gap.

Thanks to Wooper's dual typing, it can resist Electric, Fire, Rock, Poison, and Steel-type moves. Plus, this monster has only one weakness against Grass-type attacks.

Here is the table to show you the best movesets for Wooper:

Fast moves Charged moves Dps Time required Mud Shot (STAB) Mud Bomb 4.65 3s Water Gun Body Slam 4.57 3.5s Water Gun (STAB) Mud Bomb (STAB) 4.44 3s Mud Shot Body Slam 4.32 5.8s Water Gun Dig (STAB) 4.06 4.8s

You can pick Mud Shot and Mod Bomb to deal maximum damage to opponents in the mobile title.

What are the best movesets for Quagsire in Pokemon GO?

Quagsire and Shiny Quagsire best movesets (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Quagsire looks like a seal at first glance, with blue body coloring, but the creature has the potential to compete in the GO Battle League. This dual typing, Water and Ground, sports a max CP of 2252, 152 Attack, 143 Defense, and 216 Stamina. While the creature is weak against Grass-type moves, it resists Steel, Fire, Electric, Poison, and Rock-type attacks.

The table below helps you determine the best movesets for Quagsire:

Fast moves Charged moves Dps Time required Water Gun (STAB) Earthquake (STAB) 9.15 10s Mud Shot Earthquake 9.12 9s Water Gun Sludge Bomb 9.05 5s Mud Shot (STAB) Sludge Bomb 8.49 4.8s Water Gun Stone Edge 8.34 10s

You can choose the abovementioned Quagsire's best movesets to inflict increased damage on monsters by countering their typings.