Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Catch Cup: Hidden Gems Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO’s Great League is a rather interesting PvP mode where players are forced to exhibit their 1v1 prowess while obeying strict restrictions. Unlike the Ultra and Master Leagues, where you are open to a wider selection of creatures due to higher CP permissibility, in the Great League, you must confine yourself to 1,500 CP.

As the season of Hidden Gems comes to a wrap, Pokemon GO brought a new game mode to the Great League format of the Battle League. It is called the Catch Cup: Hidden Gems Edition. In this, you must:

Use creatures that you caught during the season of Hidden Gems.

The Combat Power (CP) limit is 1,500.

You will not be allowed to use mythical beasts.

This article will outline some of the best team comps that you can use in the Catch Cup of the Great League in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best teams for the Catch Cup in the Great League of Pokemon GO

1) Greedent, Granbull, and Poliwrath

Greedent will play the role of a Lead.

Attack Stats: 107.4

Defense Stats: 110.7

Stamina Stats: 175

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,500 CP:

Attack: 0

Defense: 12

Stamina: 14

Granbull will play the role of a Switch or Safe Swap.

Attack Stats: 135.3

Defense Stats: 87.7

Stamina Stats: 139

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,498 CP:

Attack: 0

Defense: 15

Stamina: 15

Poliwrath will play the role of a Closer.

Attack Stats: 116.5

Defense Stats: 119.6

Stamina Stats: 138

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,498 CP:

Attack: 0

Defense: 14

Stamina: 15

2) Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Carbink, and Medicham

Shadow Alolan Ninetales will play the role of a Lead.

Attack Stats: 115

Defense Stats: 133.5

Stamina Stats: 126

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,500 CP:

Attack: 0

Defense: 14

Stamina: 12

Carbink will play the role of a Switch or Safe Swap.

Attack Stats: 84.8

Defense Stats: 247.8

Stamina Stats: 126

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,498 CP:

Attack: 5

Defense: 15

Stamina: 15

Medicham will play the role of a Closer.

Attack Stats: 106.9

Defense Stats: 139.4

Stamina Stats: 141

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,499 CP:

Attack: 5

Defense: 15

Stamina: 15

3) Galarian Stunfisk, Poliwrath, and Blastoise

Poliwrath will play the role of a Lead.

Attack Stats: 116.5

Defense Stats: 119.6

Stamina Stats: 138

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,498 CP:

Attack: 0

Defense: 14

Stamina: 15

Galarian Stunfisk will play the role of a Switch or Safe Swap.

Attack Stats: 101.7

Defense Stats: 127.9

Stamina Stats: 169

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,498 CP:

Attack: 0

Defense: 12

Stamina: 15

Blastoise will play the role of a Closer.

Attack Stats: 111.5

Defense Stats: 140.6

Stamina Stats: 127

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 1,498 CP:

Attack: 1

Defense: 15

Stamina: 15

The team that has Carbink and Medicham has stood tested and true by numerous trainers. Hence, if you have managed to catch a good IV Carbink, definitely consider using it in the Catch Cup of Pokemon GO.