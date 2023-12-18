How to get Holiday Attire Pikachu and Raichu in Pokemon GO?

The Winter Holiday Part 1 and Part 2 events in Pokemon GO will bring back many Pocket Monsters, and one of the major highlights will be Holiday Attire Pikachu. Along with it, Cetitan, the Terra Whale Pokemon, and its evolution, Cetoddle, will make their global debut.

You have increased chances of getting Pikachu and Raichu rocking a new costume, and they look outstanding in this stylish wear. Many wish to get their hands on these Electric-type creatures, and you can do so by partaking in the event.

Holiday Attire Pikachu is featured in different event sections, such as wild encounters, Raids, and Research Tasks. With that being said, this article covers everything you’ll need to do in The Winter Holiday event to add both forms to your collection.

How to get Holiday Attire Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Holiday Attire Pikachu has arrived (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Holiday Attire Pikachu can be found in Pokemon GO through wild spawns, one-star Raids, and Research Tasks. The Winter Holiday event features the creature in the wild, and to boost your chances of encountering it, you will have to use lure items.

Incense and Lure Module are the best resources to increase their spawn rate. While the former can be used on a Trainer, the latter can be activated by attaching it to a Pokestop.

Both items have the same effect, but you’ll need to constantly move after activating an Incense to see its effect. In wild spawns, not only Holiday Attire Pikachu, but even Pocket Monsters like Cryogonal, Seel, and Cetoddle will appear. So, this lure strategy will help you get the new debut along with Pikachu.

Use luring resources to increase their spawn rate (Image via Niantic)

Lure Module is the most handy item in Pokemon GO as it boosts the likelihood of encountering wild spawns for you and your team. So, make sure you turn on both lure items and move around the vicinity of the attached Pokestop.

To acquire Holiday Attire Pikachu in one-star Raids, exploit its Ground-type weakness. It will have a CP Of 493 to 536 without a weather boost, and 616 with 670 with a rainy weather boost. As such, you will not have to use powerful creatures to beat it. Monsters like Sandslash with Mud Shot and Scorching Sands can make quick work of the Raid boss.

You can also spin Pokestops to get a Field Research Task called “Open 5 Gifts,” which rewards a Pikachu encounter. The Pokemon GO Winter Wishes event-exclusive Timed Research features the creature in the quest's first and second steps.

Likewise, the Winter Holiday Timed Research ticket can be purchased for $2 and the Frosty Festivities for $5, which rewards Holiday Attire Pikachu.

How to get Holiday Attire Raichu in Pokemon GO?

get Holiday Attire Raichu by evolving (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you capture Holiday Attire Pikachu and collect 50 Candies, you evolve it into Holiday Attire Raichu in Pokemon GO. The Winter Holiday events give you a ton of opportunities to get the critter.

The best way to get these adorable monsters would be to defeat as many Pikachu in one-star Raids. In the process, you may even encounter a Shiny variant that can evolve into Shiny Holiday Attire Raichu.

The Winter Holiday Part 1 will start in Pokemon GO at 10 AM local time on December 18 and end at 10 AM local time on December 25. Part 2 will start right away, and go on till 10 AM local time on December 31.