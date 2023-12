Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day Timed Research tasks provide trainers with a plethora of in-game resources and encounters to enjoy. This month's Community Day is a yearly recap of all the pocket monsters featured in the past two years. Not only do these Timed Research tasks award rare encounters, but they also provide trainers with necessary evolution items.

There are two Timed Research questlines available during December 2023 Community Day. We have provided every available detail below.

Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

The available tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day Timed Research are as follows:

December 2023 Community Day Timed Research - Step 1 of 6

Power up Pokemon 7 times - Hoppip encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Chespin encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during 2023 Community Days - Starly encounter

Rewards: Noibat encounter

December 2023 Community Day Timed Research - Step 2 of 6

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Sandshrew encounter

Power up Pokemon 7 times - Stufful encounter

Rewards: Togetic encounter

December 2023 Community Day Timed Research - Step 3 of 6

Evolve 2 Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Galarian Slowpoke

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Spheal encounter

Rewards: Fennekin encounter

December 2023 Community Day Timed Research - Step 4 of 6

Power up Pokemon 7 times - Deino encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Poliwag encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during 2023 Community Days - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Rewards: Litwich encounter

December 2023 Community Day Timed Research - Step 5 of 6

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Roggenrola encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Axew encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Grubbin encounter

Rewards: Teddiursa encounter

December 2023 Community Day Timed Research - Step 6 of 6

Evolve 2 Pokemon - Alolan Geodude encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Timburr encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Wooper encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Paldean Wooper encounter

Rewards: Froakie encounter, 2023 XP, 2023x Stardust

Pokemon GO Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

The available tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research are as follows:

Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1x King's Rock

Make 5 Nice Throws - 1x King's Rock

