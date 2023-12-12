5 rare Pokemon to catch on Pokemon GO Community Day December 2023

If players missed catching Pocket Monsters, such as Teddiursa, Togetic, and Litwick, this year's final Pokemon GO Community Day will bring them back. The monsters will appear in wild encounters and as reward encounters upon completing the Research Tasks. The event will be more exciting as featured creatures of Community Day 2022 will also return. One-star Raids, Eggs, and Time Research rewards will include them.

This Community Day event will take place run on December 16 to 17, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Some will be featured on the first day, while others will be on the second. Monsters caught on the first day will not be available on the second, and vice versa. This occasion is an excellent opportunity for players to add some rare Pokemon to their collections.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Noibat, Timburr, and three other Pokemon GO Community Day 2023 rare Pokemon

1) Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke has a base catch rate of 50% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Slowpoke was released during the 2021 event, A Very Slow Discovery. It has been over two years, but the Pokemon GO developers have barely featured this creature. Although the Slowpoke has its own Community Day, the Galarian form is a rare encounter.

Regarding Galarian Slowpoke's availability, players have caught it through Field Research, and to get the task, they had to spin PokeStops and Gyms.

Galarian Slowpoke has also been spotted a few times in the Special Research, but players had to invest their real money to access the quest. It has also appeared in a one-star Raids and 7 KM Eggs in the past.

Surprisingly, Galarain Slowpoke doesn't usually spawn in the wild, and the only time it pops up in the Map View is when players use the Daily Adventure Incense. The item’s effect lasts only 15 minutes, and there's no guarantee that one will come across it during that time frame.

Encounter method: Wild spawns and Field Research Tasks

2) Timburr

Timburr has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Timburr cannot be found normally in the wild in Pokemon GO. As of this writing, it has only been available in wild encounters twice. One is during the Go Fest Event 2023 Global, and the other is on its own Community Day in October. Those who haven’t caught Timburr during these events have another chance to add it to their collection.

Timburr was hatchable from 10 KM Eggs before 2022 March 1, but it is no longer available in that egg. It was last seen in the 2023 event An Instinctive Hero in 7 KM Eggs. Similarly, Research Tasks and Raid Battles barely add the monster, making Timburr a rare Pokemon that trainers should register in their Pokedex.

Don’t forget to activate Pokemon GO items like Lure Module to increase the likelihood of catching the Muscular Pokemon. It can be attached to a Pokestop to boost spawns.

Encounter method: Wild spawns and Field Research Tasks

3) Noibat

Noibat has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, Noibat caught in the wild has higher Combat Power than Noibat acquired from Eggs, Raids, and Research Tasks. The December Community Day 2023 includes Noibat, Chespin, Fennekin, and a few more on the first day. The Sound Wave Pocket Monster has been sighted many times on occasions like Halloween 2023; however, obtaining its Candy has always been challenging.

Players can evolve Noibat into Noivern with 400 Candies. Knowing how to get Pokemon Candy is crucial. During the Pokemon GO Community Day in December 2023, one who evolves Noibat will get a Noivern that knows the Charged Attack Boomburst.

Encounter method: Wild spawns and Field Research Tasks

4) Larvitar

Larviatar has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Larviatar has a high spawn rate in Partly Cloudy and Sunny Weather in Pokemon GO. Since the winter has already started, seeing Larviatar in the wild will be a challenge for many GO players. Despite its numerous appearances in wild spawns, Raids, and Eggs over the years, the December Community Day has set a different condition.

On either day of the event, Larviatar, the Pseudo monster, along with Charmander, Squirtle, Mareep, and Swinup, may appear in the wild. These creatures may spawn only in the last 10 minutes of each hour, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

The important thing to note is that their encounter isn’t guaranteed, and one needs luck to find them, meaning it is a rare find during the December Community Day.

Encounter method: Wild spawns

5) Deino

Denio has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The probability of finding Deino at the Pokemon GO Community Day event is extremely low. Although the monster is featured in 2 KM eggs and one-star Raids, players must grind their way through to get it. Those who don’t have the hatchable eggs can open Gifts to acquire items like Eggs and Stardust. Otherwise, they must rely on winning the one-star Raids.

It is easy to win solo; however, this doesn’t mean players will readily find the Gym that hosts Denio Raids. Many more Pocket Monsters, such as Litwick and Alolan Geodude, might be found instead of Denio. If Pokemon GO players can collect Deino, evolve it into Zweilous, and then into Hydreigon, the last one will learn the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Encounter method: 2 KM Eggs and one-star Raids

