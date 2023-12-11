The Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Special Research tasks debuted with the Adamant Time event, and trainers have plenty to do if they want to complete all the steps. The questline has more than ten steps, and not all tasks and rewards involved have been uncovered yet. Seasonal Research questlines allow trainers to get rare rewards and test their mettle.

Niantic revealed that the Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Special Research will last the entire season and focus on a Professor Willow expedition that is designed to explore the Hisuian legends.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The available tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Special Research are as follows:

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 1 of 14

Catch 25 Pokemon - 3x Charged TM

Make 15 Curveball Throws -15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 3x Fast TM

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, Pikachu encounter

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 2 of 14

Catch a Pokemon on 7 different days - 2500 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 2500x Stardust

Visit PokeStops on 7 different days - 2500 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP, 500x Stardust, 1x Poffin

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 3 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 4 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 5 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 6 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 7 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 8 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 9 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 10 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 11 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 12 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 13 of 14

No information is available right now

Timeless Travels Special Research - Step 14 of 14

No information is available right now

Season of Timeless Travels is running from December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time to March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. This means that players will have until then to complete the aforementioned Special Research tasks and redeem all the rewards on offer.

