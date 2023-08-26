5 rare Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Capturing a rare Pokemon has always been challenging for Pokemon GO players, as they have to meet various in-game conditions. The GO Fest 2023 Global is live, giving hunters an opportunity to secure their desired mons with higher rarity.

Niantic uses events to debut monsters and introduce items and features to keep the game entertaining and exciting. This Global event is an excellent opportunity to include some rare powerhouses in the Pokedex.

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event starts on August 26 and ends on August 27, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. Through this event, one of the most anticipated Mythical Pokemon, Diancie, has also made its global debut.

The event also features monsters with a low catch rate, higher rarity, unique design, and more. This article lists five rare Pokemon to catch at GO Fest 2023 Global.

Diancie and four other rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023

1) Diancie

Diancie in GO Fest Global 2023 (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023 debuts the most anticipated Mythical Pokemon, Diancie, along with its Mega Evolution.

While the Timed-exclusive Special Research task, GO Fest 2023 Fascinating Facets introduces them, they are featured in the different sections of the task.

However, those who do not purchase the ticket to the research task cannot undertake the quest to catch these rare Pokemon.

Diancie is a dual Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon from the Kalos region. Its unique body design, coloring, appeal, and power entice collectors to pursue the hunt. The upper body looks like a living body, while the lower body is non-living because the rocks and diamonds have entirely taken over it.

Completing the research task will help you catch Diancie despite having a base catch rate of 2%.

2) Primal Groudon

Defeat Primal Groudon to catch Groudon (Image via Niatic/Serebii)

Primal Raid is the only PvE engagement that features primal monsters. There are only two primal critters, and only the primal raids return them, making hunting a tricky job.

Participating in raids takes trainers close to Primal Groudon, but it gets more challenging since they cannot contain the primal form for more than eight hours after the reversion.

This rare Legendary Pokemon currently appears in primal raids in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event. Participants have many reasons to hunt Primal Ground, but the common among all is collecting Primal Energy for the reversion process.

Aditionally, it has a unique body structure, design, and color combination and boasts a demanding challenge in Niantic's AR mobile title.

3) Primal Kyogre

Beat Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids to catch rare Kyogre (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event features the Legendary Pokemon, Primal Kyogre, in Primal Raids. Those who want to capture this Pokemon must defeat the boss in the Primal Raid Battle and get Primal Energy to start the Primal Reversion process.

Once players start the reversion, they can use the newly evolved form to battle other monsters featured in the raids.

The base catch rate of Primal Kyogre is 2%, while the base flee rate is 1%. This exceptional stat shows how difficult it is to secure them.

This rare Pokemon has a dolphin-like body structure with attractive coloring and rarity, which explains its popularity and hunt.

4) Rayquaza

Rayquaza as it appears in the game (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Mega evolve form of Rayquaza debuts through Mega Raids in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event. Challenging this rare Legendary Pokemon in raids is the only way to encounter its Mega Form.

One cannot capture Mega Rayquaza by defeating the Mega Boss; however, one can catch Rayquaza by doing so. Those who get lucky during the occasion can also encounter its shiny form.

Rayquaza is a dual Dragon and Flying-type pocket monster from the Hoenn region in Pokemon GO. It has an attack-centric stats spread, boasting a max CP of 4336, 284 Attack, 170 Defense, and 213 Stamina.

You should not expect to encounter this elusive creature in wild encounters because they appear in raids in Pokemon GO.

5) Goomy

Catch Goomy to get one Pseudo Legendary Pokemon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 debuts the shiny form of Goomy and its evolutionary lines in the game.

This occasion introduces many shiny forms and debuts many powerhouses to keep the game more fun. The reason to include Goomy in the list is because of the rarity of its final stage. Since catching the rare Pseudo Legendary Pokemon, Goodra is a difficult task, you must capture enough Goomy Candy.

The original form of Goomy and its family line share purple body coloring, whereas the shiny are colored light yellow. Players who partake during the GO Fest 2023 Global event can encounter many Shiny Pokemon or possibly catch them.

This is an excellent opportunity to collect some of Pokemon GO's rarest and most coveted critters.