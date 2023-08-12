Best moveset for Diancie in Pokemon GO

Niantic announced the arrival of Diancie to mark the Pokemon GO Fest 2023. The creature was first made available to players taking part in the in-person events at the Osaka and London legs of the event. Later in August, it will also be available to ticketed players in New York City as well as players around the world with a ticket to the Global event.

Diancie is accessible only to a limited number of Pokemon GO players at the moment. However, sooner or later, all players will have a chance to own the mythical Pokemon from Kalos. When that happens, they would want to know the best moveset for Diancie in Niantic's mobile game for both Trainer Battles as well as a Raid or Gym Attacker.

Best PvP moveset for Diancie in Pokemon GO

Diancie in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diancie's best moveset in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Charged Attack: Rock Tomb + Moonblast

The best Fast Attack for Diancie is Rock Throw. This powerful attack makes the best out of Diancie's partial Rock-typing by adding the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The attack does 4.8 damage per turn (DPT) and generates 2.5 energy per turn (EPT), which is nearly as good as Waterfall's 2.66.

Compared to this, Tackle, Diancie's other Fast Attack option, does only 3 DPT. Its slightly higher EPT of 3 does not make it supersede Rock Throw in terms of utility.

Unfortunately for Diancie, it is greatly held back by the lack of diversity in its Charged Attack move pool. Both its decent moves do large damage but also take too long to charge. This makes Diancie a poor choice in GO Battle League.

Diancie's first choice in Charged Attacks is Rock Tomb. This Rock-type attack does 90 damage and consumes 45 energy, making its damage per energy 2. This is a decent Attack in its own right.

It is Diancie's second Charged Attack that kind of holds it back. Moonblast takes forever to charge. With its relatively low Attack stat compared to other critters in its league, the Jewel Pokemon will only leave you underwhelmed.

Best PvE moveset for Diancie in Pokemon GO

Mega Diancie in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diancie can act as a decent PvE attacker, despite its failings in the Pokemon GO Battle League. This is because, over here, it can make use of the Megs Evolution mechanic. The best PvE moveset for Diancie or Mega Diancie is as follows:

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Charged Attack: Rock Tomb + Moonblast

This moveset will use Diancie's attacking prowess in the PvE environment. Having the Mega Evolution boost helps Diancie win a lot of matchups. It can be a decent choice for raids thanks to its power to increase the strength of neighboring Pocket Monsters as well.

Diancie is one of the biggest attractions for Pokemon GO Fest 2023. However, it might be better suited for the showcase than the battlefield.