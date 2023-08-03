How to mega evolve Diancie in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 kicks off on August 4, 2023, with an in-person event in Osaka and London. The event will then travel to New York City on August 18, and finally, at the end of the month, it will be available to the global player base. One of the major highlights of this year's GO Fest is the release of the Mythical Pokemon, Diancie. As a cherry on the cake, Niantic also announced that Mega Diancie will be available to ticket holders during the event.

Diancie will be first available in Pokemon GO through a ticket-exclusive Special Research during the in-person events in Osaka, London, and New York. The same Special Research will be available to ticket-holding players in other parts of the world during the GO Fest 2023: Global. After you catch the Jewel Pokemon, you can also Mega Evolve it and this article will tell you how to do just that.

How much Mega Energy is required for Mega Diancie in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Diancie’s Mega Evolution will make its Pokémon GO debut alongside Diancie during



gofest.pokemongolive.com/global pic.twitter.com/wjFC624cqO Wipe the glitter from your eyes— Mega Diancie is making its Pokémon GO debut!Diancie’s Mega Evolution will make its Pokémon GO debut alongside Diancie during #PokemonGOFest2023

Diancie needs 300 Diancie Mega Energy to Mega Evolve for the first time after you acquire it. Subsequent Mega Evolutions can be done for free if you wait out the timer. If you wish to Mega Evolve Diancie before the cooldown is over, you have to expend more Mega Energy.

As your Diancie's Mega level increases, you will need progressively less Mega Energy. Increasing Mega Level will also reduce the cooldown and unlock additional bonuses.

How to get Diancie Mega Energy in Pokemon GO?

Mega Diancie in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

According to the official announcement, you have to collect Diancie Mega Energy in Pokemon GO by completing park-exclusive Field Research tasks and defeating Carbink Raids.

Both of these should be abundantly available during in-person events in Osaka, London, and New York City. The same process can be followed on Day 1 of GO Fest 2023: Global to collect Diancie Mega Energy.

After you Mega Evolve Diancie for the first time, you can also make Diancie your buddy. Doing this will allow your buddy to pick up Mega Diancie as it walks around with you. Just make sure to keep it well-fed.

Since Diancie will be available by completing Special Research, you cannot collect Mega Energy through Mega Diancie raids.

How to solo-defeat Carbink raids in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Trainers who purchase a



gofest.pokemongolive.com/global pic.twitter.com/a0Y1nWw6aG Want to be one of the first to discover Carbink?Trainers who purchase a #PokemonGOFest2023 : Global ticket by July 5—and play between June 21 and July 5—will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with this Jewel Pokémon!

Since completing Carbink raids is the most reliable way to earn Diancie Mega Energy, knowing how to hard counter the critter will be helpful. Carbink is a Fairy and Rock-type Pocket Monster. Since it is a two-star raid boss during GO Fest, you should be able to defeat it easily using the following counters:

Scizor or Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch + Iron Head

Aggron or Mega Aggron: Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

Metagross: Bullet Punch + Meteor Mash

Steelix or Mega Steelix: Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

Swampert or Mega Swampert: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Dialga: Metal Claw + Iron Head

If you have a ticket for the event, you should definitely complete the Diancie Special Research since it is one of the rarest critters available in GO Fest 2023.